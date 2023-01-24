ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Reaction Podcast - #10 Iowa wins at #2 Ohio State

By Andrew Downs
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

Caitlin Clark's Triple-Double Led the Way

Andrew Downs discusses Iowa's huge win at Ohio State in Women's Basketball including Caitlin Clark's triple-double and what lies ahead for the Hawkeyes:

Inside The Hawkeyes

