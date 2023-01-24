Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
KENS 5
These are scams to avoid in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
crossroadstoday.com
Nearly 70 percent of Bloomington made up of rental properties
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - About 70 percent of the township of Bloomington is made up of small prefabricated homes. Some are worried about a potential lack of accountability. When Danny Garcia took on his seat as Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 1, he was apprehensive about the growing number of cabins for rent popping up all over his hometown.
'A tidal wave of need' | San Antonio Food Bank bracing for record demand as SNAP benefits shrink
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper says he expects demand will skyrocket when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits shrink after February. Americans have enjoyed boosted payouts since April 2020, when Congress granted all eligible SNAP recipients the maximum monthly benefit. For nearly three years,...
crossroadstoday.com
Rockport farmer kicks off college lecture series
VICTORIA, Texas - A Rockport farmer and radio personality will be kicking of a Victoria College lecture series. Justin Butts will give a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, located at 2200 East Red River Street. Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College Executive Director...
Texas Pre-K Student Dies After Choking On Food At Lunch
"The CHISD community is grieving with the family, classmates, and friends of the child."
KSAT 12
Rain-related power outages darken thousands of homes, businesses
SAN ANTONIO – The calendar may say it is Tuesday, but power outages across the area made it feel more like a Monday for thousands of people. Many struggled in the dark Tuesday morning to get ready for work or school. At one point, about 4,000 homes and businesses...
KSAT 12
SAWS denies damage claim after same pipe repeatedly bursts in front of Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – San Antonio Water System officials have denied a damage claim filed by a Castle Hills homeowner, despite the same water pipe bursting over and over again in the woman’s front yard. Homeowner Dorian Patrick filed the claim for damages in September after learning that...
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours
Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday. Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.
Pleasanton Express
Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets
Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
KSAT 12
Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side. Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon. A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of...
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria Generals sign three ballplayers to the team
VICTORIA, Texas – With the 2023 Texas Collegiate League season starting up in late May, the Victoria Generals announce the signing of three returning players from the 2022 team. Returning for another season are, pitcher JJ Slack, pitcher Austin Dean and infielder Reed Spenrath. The Generals will be chasing their third championship as they take the field at Riverside Stadium for their home opener on June 4th. This will be the Generals 15th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
