How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
These are scams to avoid in 2023

SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
Nearly 70 percent of Bloomington made up of rental properties

BLOOMINGTON, Texas - About 70 percent of the township of Bloomington is made up of small prefabricated homes. Some are worried about a potential lack of accountability. When Danny Garcia took on his seat as Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 1, he was apprehensive about the growing number of cabins for rent popping up all over his hometown.
Rockport farmer kicks off college lecture series

VICTORIA, Texas - A Rockport farmer and radio personality will be kicking of a Victoria College lecture series. Justin Butts will give a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, located at 2200 East Red River Street. Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College Executive Director...
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets

Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
Victoria Generals sign three ballplayers to the team

VICTORIA, Texas – With the 2023 Texas Collegiate League season starting up in late May, the Victoria Generals announce the signing of three returning players from the 2022 team. Returning for another season are, pitcher JJ Slack, pitcher Austin Dean and infielder Reed Spenrath. The Generals will be chasing their third championship as they take the field at Riverside Stadium for their home opener on June 4th. This will be the Generals 15th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
