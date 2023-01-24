Read full article on original website
Anna Lewis
3d ago
The bible says in the last days " lawlessness will increase" l hope that the person or people responsible for this are caught.
WKRC
CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
Fox 19
Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
Fox 19
Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene. It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 people indicted after setting fire to a home with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were indicted on three counts of aggravated arson on Jan. 20 after allegedly setting fire to a home, court documents said. Lawrence Harris, 39, and Ashley Brogden, 34, are responsible for a house fire that occurred on Dec. 19, 2022, on Manuel Street, an affidavit said.
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
Fox 19
Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Fox 19
Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
Fox 19
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner. In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved...
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report
DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
WKRC
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
Fox 19
$50K reward offered for information in robbery of U.S. postal worker in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A $50,000 reward is being offered by the United States Postal Service for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a postal carrier at gunpoint in Norwood on Jan. 19, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It happened around 3...
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
University of Cincinnati News Record
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
Fox 19
Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says
DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Fox 19
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
Fox 19
2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Northside Thursday night. It happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest. A 35-year-old woman, Daneisha Lyles, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound when she crossed center, according to Cincinnati...
