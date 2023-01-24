ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 5

Anna Lewis
3d ago

The bible says in the last days " lawlessness will increase" l hope that the person or people responsible for this are caught.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
WYOMING, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
NEWTOWN, OH
Fox 19

Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report

DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

City of Cheviot swears in new police chief

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says

DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Northside Thursday night. It happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest. A 35-year-old woman, Daneisha Lyles, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound when she crossed center, according to Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy