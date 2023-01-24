Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
Chrissy Teigen shared the first close-up of daughter Esti's face in a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday Chrissy Teigen is showing off her baby girl! The Cravings author shared a photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine on Instagram Tuesday, showing the infant lying in her arms, asleep and wrapped in a gray blanket. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet shot. Teigen, 37, shares daughters Esti and Luna Simone, 6½, as well as son Miles Theodore, 4½, with husband John Legend. Never miss a story — sign up for...
Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for Nightly News: Kids Edition
"My dad is still my hero," Chris Paul told Craig Melvin's son, Delano, during their chat for Nightly News: Kids Edition Craig Melvin's son stepped up to interview an NBA star and didn't break a sweat. The Today personality's 8½-year-old son Delano appears as a correspondent for Nightly News: Kids Edition, sitting down with the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul in a fun interview clip shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "What were you like as a kid?" Delano asks. "It's probably a different answer, if you ask me and if you ask my parents," the NBA star...
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, one year later, sharing the news with family at his cousin's October 2018 wedding Prince Harry opens up like never before in his memoir Spare, where he shared the story of how he and Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant to his family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he and Meghan hoped to start a family after tying the knot in May 2018. A few months later, they were thrilled to learn...
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at Magic Mike's Last Dance Premiere
The actress bared her belly button and more for the Miami movie premiere Salma Hayek is daring to bare! The actress, 56, showed some skin Wednesday during the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere at Regal South Beach movie theater in Miami, wearing a stunning floral fishnet number that fully exposed her black bra and underwear, along with the rest of her figure. She accessorized with a green handbag and gold platform sandals with red toenails peeping out, along with a collection of necklaces and bracelets, and kept her hair pulled back in...
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Shemar Moore announced earlier this month that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon were expecting their first child together Shemar Moore is officially a dad! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl, a rep for Moore exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," says the rep. The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship. Never...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
Alan Cumming Returns British Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth Over 'Misgivings' of 'Toxicity of Empire'
The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony Alan Cumming is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Scottish actor marked his 58th birthday on Friday by sharing a message on Instagram announcing "something I recently did for myself." "I returned my OBE," he wrote, referring to the British award given to him in 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II as...
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'
Nick Cannon shows off his moves alongside Monroe and Moroccan in the sweet family TikTok Nick Cannon is having a blast trying to keep up with his pre-teen twins. The Wild N' Out host joined Moroccan and Monroe, 11, for a silly TikTok posted on Monday. Dancing to a sped-up version of Chris Brown's debut single "Run It," the kids had their choreography down while dad struggled. "Dad never keeps up with TikToks☠️," they wrote on the video. "Making this was very chaotic! 🤷🏾♂️ #coryxkenshin @#nickcannon #dance #kids #fun #fyp," the...
TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Postponed Wedding Dress Shopping Due to Struggle with Body Dysmorphia
The beauty influencer revealed why it took her months to set up a wedding dress shopping appointments in a series of candid TikTok videos Tiktoker Mikayla Nogueira waited until six months before walking down the aisle to start looking for a wedding dress. In a series of get ready with me TikTok videos, the beauty influencer, who announced her engagement to her fiancé Cody in 2021, opened up about her emotional struggle with body dysmorphia and how it affected her outlook on finding a bridal gown. Nogueira's posts...
Pregnant Kate Chastain on Raising Her Baby 'Solo': 'I'll Be Able to Do This Exactly How I Want'
"I'm fiercely independent. I don't really love people's opinions being different than mine and trying to make me go their way," said Kate Chastain as she discussed becoming a single mom Kate Chastain is opening up about becoming a single mom. On Thursday, the Below Deck alumna, 40, stopped by Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and talked about being pregnant with her first baby, after previously telling Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she will raise her child "solo." PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively in...
Bachelor Sneak Peek: Front-Runner Brianna Tears Up as She Expresses 'Insecurity, Nervousness' to Zach
Brianna Thorbourne received America's First Impression Rose during the After the Final Rose special in September America's First Impression Rose recipient Brianna Thorbourne might've had an edge coming into season 27 of The Bachelor, but she doesn't want to rest on her laurels. In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, the 24-year-old entrepreneur expresses doubts to Bachelor Zach Shallcross about where she stands with him. "Honestly, like, it's been really, really hard," she tells Zach, 26, during their one-on-one time on a group date. "We're moving into the mansion, and I...
Rita Ora Officially Confirms She's Married to Taika Waititi, Shares Video for 'You Only Love Me'
"I am officially off the market," Ora said during an appearance on the Heart Radio Breakfast show Rita Ora is officially off the market — and she said so herself! The pop star, 32, confirmed during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast in promotion of her new single "You Only Love Me" that she and partner Taika Waititi have tied the knot. The revelation comes five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a "very small" ceremony, and after they sparked marriage...
Anne Hathaway Lets Loose In Wild Clips Of Her Dancing At Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Bow down to the queen! Anne Hathaway wasn’t finished stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week when she showed up rocking an exquisite animal print mini dress for the Valentino show. Shortly after the runway event, which took place on Thursday, Jan. 26, the Oscar winner gave stans the treat they’ve been waiting for when she tore up the dance floor at an afterparty. In viral clips shared by followers (below), Anne showed off her incredible skills and looked absolutely fabulous while doing it!
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway
The couple jetted off to the Aloha State shortly after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles The romance between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appears to be going strong! The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars continued their Hawaiian getaway on Monday, when they were snapped engaging in some PDA in a variety of locales. In one photo set, Wonders, 26, wrapped her arms around Davidson's neck as she and the King of Staten Island actor, 29, stood on a rock. Other snapshots showed the pair walking hand-in-hand...
