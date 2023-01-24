Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric appliance pushDavid Heitz
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Wichita Eagle
Report: DeMeco Ryans a ‘Top Choice’ HC Target for Broncos
On Thursday, the first domino fell in this year's NFL head-coach hiring cycle as the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich. Shortly after the Reich news broke, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator. Reich was not a Denver Broncos' head-coaching target. Quinn...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg
The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle
Steve Wilks and Other Coaches Who Could Join Vikings’ List of DC Candidates
The Vikings interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday, their fourth completed interview as they look to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, and in-house option Mike Pettine have also spoken with the team during this search. Maybe four names is enough. It's a balanced...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: What Does Mel Kiper’s Early Mock Project For the Jaguars?
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a telling one for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Most importantly, it will be here before anyone knows it. "Yeah, you feel like your window of opportunity is now, strike while the iron is hot so to speak," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during his end-of-season press conference.
Wichita Eagle
Avonte Maddox Won’t Say if He’s Playing, but Don’t Bet Against It
PHILADELPHIA – He looked good running around, making a few sharp cuts inside the Eagles’ practice bubble on Thursday. He said afterward he felt good, too. What Avonte Maddox didn’t say is whether he would play in the NFC Championship Game against the plethora of offensive weapons the San Francisco 49ers will bring to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled
JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
Brandon Miller projected to be a lottery pick in 2023 NBA draft
With wins over teams like Houston, North Carolina and Michigan State the Alabama Crimson Tide has frequently looked like the best team in college basketball. The Tide are currently ranked No. 2 in the country and have been fueled by the freshman phenom Brandon Miller. Since the first game, Miller...
