ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Report: DeMeco Ryans a ‘Top Choice’ HC Target for Broncos

On Thursday, the first domino fell in this year's NFL head-coach hiring cycle as the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich. Shortly after the Reich news broke, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator. Reich was not a Denver Broncos' head-coaching target. Quinn...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg

The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft

The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle

Steve Wilks and Other Coaches Who Could Join Vikings’ List of DC Candidates

The Vikings interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday, their fourth completed interview as they look to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, and in-house option Mike Pettine have also spoken with the team during this search. Maybe four names is enough. It's a balanced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Avonte Maddox Won’t Say if He’s Playing, but Don’t Bet Against It

PHILADELPHIA – He looked good running around, making a few sharp cuts inside the Eagles’ practice bubble on Thursday. He said afterward he felt good, too. What Avonte Maddox didn’t say is whether he would play in the NFC Championship Game against the plethora of offensive weapons the San Francisco 49ers will bring to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason

NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job

The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia

The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023

The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy