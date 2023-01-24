Read full article on original website
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant...
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess
Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Stars we've lost in 2023
In memory of the actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, former child star Adam Rich, and Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, among others. Robbie Knievel. Daredevil Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Inside Actress Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death at Age 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
See Photos of the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ From Then and Now: John Larroquette, More
For nine seasons, Night Court dominated the NBC lineup with its hilarious cast of comedy greats. Harry Anderson, Markie Post, John Larroquette and more led the cast of the show set in a Manhattan municipal courtroom. In January 2023, the series was revived, bringing back one of the original cast members for the new iteration.
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
