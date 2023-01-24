ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics' 9-game win streak 113-98

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece for the Celtics, who managed just three points after Tatum’s 3-pointer cut Orlando’s lead to 97-95 with 6:20 remaining.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic. Cole Anthony came off the bench with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Isaac missed 211 games since tearing his ACL in the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World on Aug. 2, 2020. He finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals, playing about 9 1/2 minutes.

After Mo Wagner’s 3-pointer put the Magic up 43-29 in the second quarter, they went 5:21 before scoring another field goal. Tatum scored the last six points on a 12-0 run that lifted the Celtics to their first lead of the game, 45-44 with 4:10 left in the first half.

Orlando led 55-54 at halftime, then opened up a 13-point lead with the help of 3-pointers by Isaac and Gary Harris during a 15-3 run midway through the third quarter.

It was the Magic’s third straight win over the Celtics after 10 straight losses.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Marcus Smart (right ankle) and F/C Robert Williams III (hyperextended left knee) did not play after getting injured Saturday night at Toronto. ... G Malcolm Brogdon missed the game for personal reasons. ... Tatum went to the Boston locker room with 6:47 left in the third quarter but re-entered the game with 2:04 left in the period.

Magic: Fultz’s slam dunk with 7:49 left in the third quarter was the first field goal by a Magic starting guard.

Celtics: At Miami on Tuesday night.

Magic: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

