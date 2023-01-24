Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 70, Akr. Firestone 17
Andover Pymatuning Valley 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 34
Atwater Waterloo 60, McDonald 37
Barnesville 59, Bridgeport 20
Bellaire 53, Shadyside 28, OT
Belmont Union Local 60, John Marshall, W.Va. 43
Beloit W. Branch 50, Rootstown 28
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 25
Berlin Hiland 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 37
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 12
Brooklyn 79, Sheffield Brookside 24
Brookville 36, New Paris National Trail 33
Brunswick 70, Euclid 32
Can. McKinley 55, Stow-Munroe Falls 39
Can. South 54, Alliance 43
Canal Fulton Northwest 66, Massillon 40
Cedarville 41, Newton Local 33
Chardon 66, Chardon NDCL 57
Chesapeake 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 38
Cin. Woodward 59, Cin. Withrow 50
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53, New Richmond 33
Cle. VASJ 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 48
Cols. DeSales 51, Zanesville 30
Columbiana 46, Wellsville 21
Columbiana Crestview 38, Brookfield 31
Copley 64, Solon 62
E. Palestine 60, Leetonia 23
Elmore Woodmore 69, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31
Elyria Cath. 53, Bay Village Bay 18
Fairview 57, Lorain Clearview 31
Findlay 54, Lima Sr. 23
Fremont Ross 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 49
Ft. Loramie 60, Sidney Fairlawn 10
Garrettsville Garfield 53, Warren Champion 38
Geneva 71, Ashtabula Lakeside 39
Girard 43, Hubbard 26
Hamilton Badin 79, Kettering Alter 56
Hamler Patrick Henry 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 44
Hanoverton United 50, Salineville Southern 42
Jefferson Area 46, Niles McKinley 35
Kinsman Badger 48, Cortland Maplewood 28
Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Campbell Memorial 22
Legacy Christian 46, Carlisle 10
Lima Perry 55, Cory-Rawson 51
Lisbon David Anderson 46, Youngs. Valley Christian 33
Loudonville 64, Howard E. Knox 30
Louisville Aquinas 47, Youngs. Chaney High School 32
Malvern 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35
Marietta 57, Vincent Warren 45
Medina Highland 75, Wooster 54
Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Wilmington 45
New London 62, Mansfield Temple Christian 38
New Middletown Spring. 55, Mineral Ridge 33
Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 22
Notre Dame Academy 55, Oregon Clay 18
Parma 56, Twinsburg 43
Peebles 55, Franklin Furnace Green 20
Poland Seminary 41, Canfield S. Range 31
Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44
Proctorville Fairland 81, Gallipolis Gallia 26
S. Webster 58, McDermott Scioto NW 25
Sarahsville Shenandoah 57, Philo 47
Seaman N. Adams 56, Fayetteville-Perry 39
Shelby 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46
Streetsboro 64, Mogadore Field 44
Struthers 42, Cortland Lakeview 32
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44
Uniontown Lake 57, Youngs. Boardman 35
Upper Sandusky 61, Kenton 51
Vienna Mathews 40, Southington Chalker 35
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Coshocton 37
W. Union 44, Williamsburg 39
Warren JFK 65, Heartland Christian 33
Waterford 49, Crown City S. Gallia 38
Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Delta vs. Jones Leadership Academy, ccd.
