Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 70, Akr. Firestone 17

Andover Pymatuning Valley 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 34

Atwater Waterloo 60, McDonald 37

Barnesville 59, Bridgeport 20

Bellaire 53, Shadyside 28, OT

Belmont Union Local 60, John Marshall, W.Va. 43

Beloit W. Branch 50, Rootstown 28

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 25

Berlin Hiland 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 37

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 12

Brooklyn 79, Sheffield Brookside 24

Brookville 36, New Paris National Trail 33

Brunswick 70, Euclid 32

Can. McKinley 55, Stow-Munroe Falls 39

Can. South 54, Alliance 43

Canal Fulton Northwest 66, Massillon 40

Cedarville 41, Newton Local 33

Chardon 66, Chardon NDCL 57

Chesapeake 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 38

Cin. Woodward 59, Cin. Withrow 50

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53, New Richmond 33

Cle. VASJ 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 48

Cols. DeSales 51, Zanesville 30

Columbiana 46, Wellsville 21

Columbiana Crestview 38, Brookfield 31

Copley 64, Solon 62

E. Palestine 60, Leetonia 23

Elmore Woodmore 69, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31

Elyria Cath. 53, Bay Village Bay 18

Fairview 57, Lorain Clearview 31

Findlay 54, Lima Sr. 23

Fremont Ross 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 49

Ft. Loramie 60, Sidney Fairlawn 10

Garrettsville Garfield 53, Warren Champion 38

Geneva 71, Ashtabula Lakeside 39

Girard 43, Hubbard 26

Hamilton Badin 79, Kettering Alter 56

Hamler Patrick Henry 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 44

Hanoverton United 50, Salineville Southern 42

Jefferson Area 46, Niles McKinley 35

Kinsman Badger 48, Cortland Maplewood 28

Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Campbell Memorial 22

Legacy Christian 46, Carlisle 10

Lima Perry 55, Cory-Rawson 51

Lisbon David Anderson 46, Youngs. Valley Christian 33

Loudonville 64, Howard E. Knox 30

Louisville Aquinas 47, Youngs. Chaney High School 32

Malvern 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35

Marietta 57, Vincent Warren 45

Medina Highland 75, Wooster 54

Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Wilmington 45

New London 62, Mansfield Temple Christian 38

New Middletown Spring. 55, Mineral Ridge 33

Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 22

Notre Dame Academy 55, Oregon Clay 18

Parma 56, Twinsburg 43

Peebles 55, Franklin Furnace Green 20

Poland Seminary 41, Canfield S. Range 31

Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44

Proctorville Fairland 81, Gallipolis Gallia 26

S. Webster 58, McDermott Scioto NW 25

Sarahsville Shenandoah 57, Philo 47

Seaman N. Adams 56, Fayetteville-Perry 39

Shelby 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46

Streetsboro 64, Mogadore Field 44

Struthers 42, Cortland Lakeview 32

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44

Uniontown Lake 57, Youngs. Boardman 35

Upper Sandusky 61, Kenton 51

Vienna Mathews 40, Southington Chalker 35

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Coshocton 37

W. Union 44, Williamsburg 39

Warren JFK 65, Heartland Christian 33

Waterford 49, Crown City S. Gallia 38

Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Delta vs. Jones Leadership Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

