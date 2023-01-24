ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 52, Vandercook Lake Jackson 19

Alanson 71, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 59

Battle Creek Central 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 43

Bellaire 73, Traverse City Christian 71, 2OT

Birmingham Groves 79, Ferndale University 44

Bridgman 58, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 31

Calumet 71, Chassell 51

Charlton Heston 55, Atlanta 29

Cheboygan 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 19

Crystal Falls Forest Park 59, Gwinn 33

DeWitt 80, Lansing Everett 61

Farwell 66, Coleman 58

Fremont 71, Mason County Central 60

Fruitport Calvary Christian 51, Shelby 47

Fulton-Middleton 61, Merrill 51

Galesburg-Augusta 54, Decatur 42

Gaylord St. Mary 85, Ellsworth 66

Grand Rapids Wellspring 73, GR Sacred Heart 55

Holt 60, East Lansing 55

Jackson Christian 64, Marion, Wis. 49

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34, Potterville 31

Kent City Algoma Christian 66, Walkerville 34

Kingsford 63, Menominee 58

Mackinaw City 81, Boyne Falls 20

Maplewood Baptist 75, Ojibwe Charter 28

Marcellus 62, Delton Kellogg 49

Midland Bullock Creek 71, Midland Calvary Baptist 47

Munising Baptist 56, Nah Tah Wahsh 53

Niles Brandywine 65, Three Oaks River Valley 47

North Muskegon 57, Muskegon Heights 54

Norway 67, Bark River-Harris 39

Novi Christian 71, Livingston Christian 61

Okemos 48, Lansing Waverly 41

Onekama 74, Bear Lake 34

Oxford 47, Imlay City 41

Painesdale Jeffers 72, Hancock 31

Pickford 60, Cedarville 32

Portland 64, Saranac 27

Portland St. Patrick 46, Bath 31

Posen 68, Hale 25

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 57, Andrews Academy 56

Troy 68, Notre Dame Prep 54

Watervliet 57, Hartford 19

Webberville 44, Vestaburg 42, OT

Westwood 68, West Iron County 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy