Macomb, IL

Massner scores 46, Western Illinois takes down North Dakota

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner made nine 3-pointers and finished with 46 points for Western Illinois in a 92-80 victory over North Dakota on Monday night.

Massner set a program record for points in a game. He was 16 of 21 from the field, including 9 of 12 from distance, to account for half of the Western Illinois points.

Vuk Stevanic added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists (12-8, 5-4 Summit League). Jesiah West recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-15, 1-8). Matt Norman added 18 points for North Dakota. Jalun Trent also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

