Detroit, MI

Jalen Moore steals the show in Oakland basketball's win at Detroit Mercy

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
There was indeed a scoring machine at Calihan Hall on Monday night.

But it wasn’t who you’d think.

Jalen Moore led all scorers with 32 points as Oakland defeated Detroit Mercy, 76-67, in the Metro Series in the Horizon League.

Moore, who entered Monday night averaging 15.4 points per game, made 8 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3, and was 14-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Rocket Watts, who started his collegiate career at Michigan State, made three 3-pointers and scored 16.

The defining run came in the middle of the first half, when the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League) reeled off a 30-4 run to take a 34-14 lead with 3 minutes before halftime.

Oakland shot 44% as a team and made 24 of 29 free throws. Detroit Mercy made only 38% of their shots and was just 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Antoine Davis, the UDM point guard who climbed to No. 2 on the all-time NCAA Division I scoring list on Saturday, struggled from the field, shooting just 3 of 16 and 2 of 9 from the 3-point line. He did make all six free-throw attempts and finished with 14 points.

Damezi Anderson scored 22 points and pulled in six rebounds for UDM (8-13, 4-6).

