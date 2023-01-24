ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cinnaminson 54, Holy Cross Prep 32

Gloucester Catholic 54, Agnes Irwin, Pa. 37

Holy Spirit 54, Cedar Creek 36

Howell 49, Freehold Township 33

Long Branch 57, Raritan 40

Mainland Regional 55, Middle Township 34

Medford Tech 40, Maple Shade 25

Middletown South 40, Middletown North 33

Paul VI 61, Moorestown 29

Spotswood 44, Metuchen 27

Wildwood Catholic 39, Absegami 35

Woodstown 46, Haddon Township 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

