Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cinnaminson 54, Holy Cross Prep 32
Gloucester Catholic 54, Agnes Irwin, Pa. 37
Holy Spirit 54, Cedar Creek 36
Howell 49, Freehold Township 33
Long Branch 57, Raritan 40
Mainland Regional 55, Middle Township 34
Medford Tech 40, Maple Shade 25
Middletown South 40, Middletown North 33
Paul VI 61, Moorestown 29
Spotswood 44, Metuchen 27
Wildwood Catholic 39, Absegami 35
Woodstown 46, Haddon Township 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0