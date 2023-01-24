ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 8

Chelsea Academy 54, Holy Family 25

Christchurch 52, Grace Christian 11

Clarke County 40, East Rockingham 30

Cloudland, Tenn. 71, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27

Colonial Heights 62, Southampton 53

E.C. Glass 54, Liberty-Bedford 42

Hayfield 66, Annandale 58

Heritage (Lynchburg) 45, Rustburg 40

Indian River 38, Booker T. Washington 35

Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst County 50

Liberty Christian 46, Brookville 27

Luray 43, Rappahannock County 39

Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 5

Mechanicsville High School 61, J.R. Tucker 21

North Cross 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33

Oakcrest 43, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Page County 60, Madison County 42

Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40

Roanoke Catholic 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 34

Sherando 67, Skyline 39

Windsor 65, Smithfield 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy