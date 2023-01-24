Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 69, Collegiate Baton Rouge 63
Bell City 75, Hathaway 55
Carver 68, McDonogh #35 41
Cohen 56, Varnado 52
Country Day 62, Willow School 35
Delhi 69, Delta Charter 39
Dutchtown 59, Family Christian Academy 32
Easton 62, M.L. King Charter 58
Franklin 63, Westgate 54
Glenbrook 51, North DeSoto 49
Hammond 80, Pine 60
Homer 70, Haynesville 58
Iota 86, Westminster Christian (LAF) 37
Iowa 66, Northside 65
Pearl River 57, Sarah T. Reed 56
Pickering 74, Mamou 65
Pope John Paul 58, Sumner 32
Rapides 71, Grant 47
Ringgold 75, Magnolia Excellence 29
South Plaquemines def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit
St. Charles Catholic 71, International 35
Woodlawn (BR) 66, St. John 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thrive vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, ccd.
