ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hartford 73, Milton 40

Middlebury Union 60, U-32 57

Missisquoi Valley Union 57, Enosburg Falls 54

North Country Union 67, Lyndon Institute 49

Richford 64, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 51

Spaulding 68, Thetford Academy 50

Twinfield Union 58, Stowe 41

Winooski 56, Danville 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Whitehall, N.Y. vs. Poultney, ppd.

Woodsville, N.H. vs. Blue Mountain Union, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy