Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hartford 73, Milton 40
Middlebury Union 60, U-32 57
Missisquoi Valley Union 57, Enosburg Falls 54
North Country Union 67, Lyndon Institute 49
Richford 64, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 51
Spaulding 68, Thetford Academy 50
Twinfield Union 58, Stowe 41
Winooski 56, Danville 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Whitehall, N.Y. vs. Poultney, ppd.
Woodsville, N.H. vs. Blue Mountain Union, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
