Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly sailor trains aboard USS America

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steven Lowe, from Mount Holly, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America, fires an M9 pistol during a Navy handgun qualification course while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16, 2023.

America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

