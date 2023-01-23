Read full article on original website
thesfnews.com
Wanted Shooting Suspect Arrested, Catalytic Converter Taken Into Custody
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating two separate incidents on January 17 and January 23.The SFPD reported in each of the unrelated incidents, suspects fired at officers who attempted to take them into custody. On January 17, Richmond Station officers responded to a call of a catalytic...
thesfnews.com
Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
sfstandard.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at Neighbor Who Intervened in Oakland
A person who intervened when their neighbor’s car was being targeted by catalytic converter thieves was shot at Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers are investigating the shooting that occurred at 1 p.m. on the 4000 block of Coolidge Avenue in the Oakland Hills. Police said that when...
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
thesfnews.com
Suspect In Aggravated Assault On Elderly Man Wanted
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect responsible for assaulting an elderly man on January 8. The SFPD reported at approximately 3:19 p.m., officers from Central Station took a report at the station for an aggravated assault that had occurred earlier that day. The victim, a 78-year-old male, told officers he was walking in the area of Natoma Street at New Montgomery Street at approximately 7:39 a.m. when an unknown male suspect, in an unprovoked attack, shoved him with enough force to knock him to the ground leaving him unable to stand up.
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
KRON4
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
orangeandbluepress.com
Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera
A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
sfstandard.com
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill
Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
New 'Doodler' serial killer sketch released; San Francisco police seek help on cold case
SAN FRANCISCO -- Detectives in San Francisco on Tuesday released an updated age progression suspect sketch of the unsolved "Doodler" serial killer case in an attempt to revive their investigation. Friday marks the anniversary of the first Doodler homicide, which occurred 49 years ago. Eventually, six victims would be found murdered in the Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park area between 1974 and 1975. The suspected serial killer is known as "The Doodler" because one surviving victim said the killer was a cartoonist who doodled during their late-night dinner. The victim met the suspect...
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Man fatally shot in Excelsior over weekend; suspect sought
San Francisco police on Tuesday sought the public's help to identify and locate the person who fatally shot a man in the Excelsior area over the weekend. SFPD officers were called just after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday to the 300 block of La Grande Avenue, near the western edge of John McLaren Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, the department reported on Tuesday morning. Officers tended to the man and summoned paramedics, but he died at the scene. His name has not been released. It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting, and no suspect description was available, according to SFPD. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
KRON4
2 dead in crash where car burst into flames
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday,...
Driver involved in crash on Interstate 80 in Richmond hit and killed by another car
RICHMOND -- The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by a car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda in the eastbound lanes and overturned, according to the CHP. Investigators are not yet certain how the driver of the Mercedes -- who died at the scene -- wound up in the westbound lanes where he was struck by a Nissan. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at the off-ramp of the high-occupancy vehicle lane at East Richmond Parkway. The highway wound up being closed in both directions for just under two hours. The CHP contacted the coroner soon after arrival and issued a SigAlert at 10:55 p.m. closing the entire highway. The CHP reopened the eastbound lanes at 11:54 p.m. and the westbound lanes at 12:22 a.m.
Suspect in deadly stabbing on San Francisco's Haight Street arrested in Milpitas
MILPITAS – Authorities in the South Bay made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on Haight Street in San Francisco last year.On the morning of September 8, officers responded to the area of Haight and Shrader streets on report of a person bleeding on the ground. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.The victim, identified as a 65-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Police did not give the victim's name.Homicide investigators later identified a 27-year-old San Francisco woman as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, police said.On Friday, officers with the Milpitas Police Department located the suspect and detained her. The suspect, identified as Merideth Dechert, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.Jail records show Dechert was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday. Dechert is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when she would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".
