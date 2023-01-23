ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreton, ID

F&G initiates feeding operation in Hamer to reduce elk damage

Harsh winter conditions persist throughout the Upper Snake Region, bringing elk into the lower elevations and areas near farming and cattle operations. Since early December residents in the rural community of Hamer have seen around 2,500 elk move into the area, causing a hazard to motorists along Interstate 15, damaging haystacks and raising disease concerns as elk mix with cattle feeding operations.
HAMER, ID
Crews beginning I-15 Blackfoot bridge repair after overnight road breakup

POCATELLO – Idaho Transportaion Department crews are currently working on the northbound bridge of I-15 just north of Blackfoot to repair the road surface following damage that occurred last night. The cause of the problem is still under investigation, but road breakup is common following cycles of warm and cold weather.
BLACKFOOT, ID
New Idaho 511 app and updated website are now live

BOISE – Upgrade how you navigate the state! The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and updated the website. Starting today, January 23, 2023, drivers will need to download a new version to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.
IDAHO STATE

