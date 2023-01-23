Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish and Game is carefully monitoring wintering big game in the Southeast Region
The Idaho Fish and Game has been monitoring winter conditions and potential impacts to big game animals throughout the Southeast Region. Though this winter has brought significant snow accumulations in some areas, especially in the southeast corner of the state, a winter-feeding emergency does not exist at this time. The...
F&G initiates feeding operation in Hamer to reduce elk damage
Harsh winter conditions persist throughout the Upper Snake Region, bringing elk into the lower elevations and areas near farming and cattle operations. Since early December residents in the rural community of Hamer have seen around 2,500 elk move into the area, causing a hazard to motorists along Interstate 15, damaging haystacks and raising disease concerns as elk mix with cattle feeding operations.
Idaho Fish and Game will host spring/summer Chinook salmon public meetings in February
Don’t miss this opportunity to attend one of five public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2023 spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages. During these meetings, FREE pizza and refreshments...
Crews beginning I-15 Blackfoot bridge repair after overnight road breakup
POCATELLO – Idaho Transportaion Department crews are currently working on the northbound bridge of I-15 just north of Blackfoot to repair the road surface following damage that occurred last night. The cause of the problem is still under investigation, but road breakup is common following cycles of warm and cold weather.
New Idaho 511 app and updated website are now live
BOISE – Upgrade how you navigate the state! The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and updated the website. Starting today, January 23, 2023, drivers will need to download a new version to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.
