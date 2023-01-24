Listen to Episode 64 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra
Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson get you up to date on the 1-3A classifications with the end of the regular season nearing.
LISTEN ON SPOTIFY : https://spoti.fi/3kBjDBA
Quick recap on Conway girls' weekend in D.C. at the Geico Invitational. (1:37)
GIRLS
3A
-Bergman likely still the favorite, but who will challenge them? (12:15)
-Helena making major noise in the Arkansas Delta. (15:40)
-Is Valley Springs the biggest challenge to Bergman in the 3A-1? (20:00)
2A
-Possibly the most wide open field in the state with Melbourne, and also Salem, now in Class 3A. (23:00)
-Teams making noise currently. (25:25)
1A
-Norfork and Mammoth Spring look like the favorites once again. Can anyone overtake them? (30:30)
BOYS
3A
-Is Region 6 the deepest in the class? (36:36)
-Dumas' brutal stretch to start the season has paid off. (39:20)
2A
-Kyle admits majorly slept on Sloan-Hendrix prior to the season. (45:30)
-Vernon Wilson sustaining Marianna Lee's success in first season. (46:46)
-Defending state champ Lavaca continues to look strong. (47:29)
1A
-County Line on revenge tour from last season and are currently undefeated. (53:15)
-Sam Reynolds is scoring at will for Wonderview. (55:17)
-Will Bradley repeat? (55:58)
