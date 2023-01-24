Listen to Episode 64 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra

Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson get you up to date on the 1-3A classifications with the end of the regular season nearing.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY : https://spoti.fi/3kBjDBA

Quick recap on Conway girls' weekend in D.C. at the Geico Invitational. (1:37)

GIRLS

3A

-Bergman likely still the favorite, but who will challenge them? (12:15)

-Helena making major noise in the Arkansas Delta. (15:40)

-Is Valley Springs the biggest challenge to Bergman in the 3A-1? (20:00)

2A

-Possibly the most wide open field in the state with Melbourne, and also Salem, now in Class 3A. (23:00)

-Teams making noise currently. (25:25)

1A

-Norfork and Mammoth Spring look like the favorites once again. Can anyone overtake them? (30:30)

BOYS

3A

-Is Region 6 the deepest in the class? (36:36)

-Dumas' brutal stretch to start the season has paid off. (39:20)

2A

-Kyle admits majorly slept on Sloan-Hendrix prior to the season. (45:30)

-Vernon Wilson sustaining Marianna Lee's success in first season. (46:46)

-Defending state champ Lavaca continues to look strong. (47:29)

1A

-County Line on revenge tour from last season and are currently undefeated. (53:15)

-Sam Reynolds is scoring at will for Wonderview. (55:17)

-Will Bradley repeat? (55:58)