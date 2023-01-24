Read full article on original website
La. Literature: Barry Ancelet's essays bring readers to rural Mardi Gras
"From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs" by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages. Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in "From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs." The new book, a comprehensive collection of...
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces featured musicians, bands
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This spring, Baton Rouge’s music scene will feature an event local blues fans have been enjoying since 1981. The capital area’s eclectic downtown region will play host to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival from April 21-23. As more than 32 musicians take to the stage, audiences will enjoy tunes from […]
She likes nutria pizza: Anna Ribbeck joins the 'gator gang on 'Swamp People.' Catch the show Thursdays
There's some new blood on History's "Swamp People" this season. Meet Anna Ribbeck — social media strategist at the LSU AgCenter by day, is, in her spare time, an archer, hunter, jewelry artist, and yes, reality star. She's a Mandeville native now living in Baton Rouge. The newest addition...
Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
La. Crafts Guild, evicted from Sans Souci building, finds new home in downtown Lafayette
The Louisiana Crafts Guild, recently evicted from the historic Sans Souci building which requires major repairs, has found a new home in downtown Lafayette. The guild has signed a lease for space at 551 Jefferson St. and expects to reopen the Sans Souci Gallery this Spring, with a target date of March 1.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou
Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
History, renovation of East Feliciana courthouse discussed at Wednesday Club of Jackson meeting
Sharing some of the history of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse and lots of the renovation story, Ann Reiley Jones recently talked about that historic building to the Wednesday Club of Jackson. A native with deep roots in the parish, a Jones ancestor donated the land for the town square...
Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space
Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
Where to find Hubig’s pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and fans have been quick to snatch them up. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a decade due to a factory fire...
Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was […]
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC
BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
Looking for things to do with friends or family in Baton Rouge? Check out these weekend events
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Looking for things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend? Look no further. The weekend of Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 is packed with new things to see and learn. On Friday, there will be a class that teaches you different ways to cook a chicken led by the Queen […]
Filmed in Donaldsonville, 'We Have a Ghost' to premiere Feb. 24 on Netflix
"We Have a Ghost," the Netflix movie filmed in late 2021 in Donaldsonville, will debut Feb. 24. As Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the upcoming movie returned after an extended break to finish filming scenes in the Ascension Parish west bank city. The movie...
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Denham Springs may lift fireworks ban for July 4th, New Year's Eve
Denham Springs officials are considering lifting the city's ordinance banning fireworks displays for a handful of days each year. Currently, a local ordinance forbids people from shooting fireworks within city limits. But Denham Springs Councilman Robert Poole believes that should change — at least for the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
5 Baton Rouge charter schools granted second chance to make improvements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Louisiana charter schools were up for a routine renewal with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. According to board members, two of those schools are doing poorly. The scores dropped during COVID at lots of schools. Now, these charter schools are below what their contracts expect of them.
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
