theadvocate.com

La. Literature: Barry Ancelet's essays bring readers to rural Mardi Gras

"From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs" by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages. Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in "From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs." The new book, a comprehensive collection of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
BRProud

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces featured musicians, bands

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This spring, Baton Rouge’s music scene will feature an event local blues fans have been enjoying since 1981. The capital area’s eclectic downtown region will play host to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival from April 21-23. As more than 32 musicians take to the stage, audiences will enjoy tunes from […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou

Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space

Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Where to find Hubig’s pies in Baton Rouge

Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and fans have been quick to snatch them up. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a decade due to a factory fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC

BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs may lift fireworks ban for July 4th, New Year's Eve

Denham Springs officials are considering lifting the city's ordinance banning fireworks displays for a handful of days each year. Currently, a local ordinance forbids people from shooting fireworks within city limits. But Denham Springs Councilman Robert Poole believes that should change — at least for the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA

