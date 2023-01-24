Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
KTLA.com
Vigil held for Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico; family conducting independent investigation
The family of an Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico continues to search for answers and on Thursday evening, they gathered with friends and supporters for a vigil. Elliot Blair, 33, died Jan. 14 at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said he was...
KTLA.com
Loved ones remember grandfather killed in Monterey Park mass shooting
A community came together on Tuesday night to remember the 11 victims killed in a mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday. A candlelight vigil was held outside the entrance of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Locals gathered to share in their grief and anguish, devastated in the wake of a senseless tragedy.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
Monterey Park shooting: Suspect may have had getaway plan involving motorcycle, sheriff says
L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna said Monterey Park Police found a motorcycle just one block away from the crime scene that was registered to Huu Can Tran.
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
KTLA.com
Huntington Park police shoot, kill man in a wheelchair who was accused of stabbed another man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department with an investigation after at least one HPPD officer fatally shot a man in a wheelchair who had recently stabbed another man, authorities said. Police responded to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at 3:40 p.m....
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
KTLA.com
These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
2 women allegedly tortured boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old
RIALTO, Calif. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of torturing a 12-year-old boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old. According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department posted on Wednesday, Jan. 25, police learned of the alleged physical and emotional abuse of the 12-year-old victim, and an investigation was launched. As a result, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Lenora Harrell were reportedly arrested.
vvng.com
45-year-old Victorville man arrested for calling 911 to harass
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Joshua Trozzi, 45, a resident of Victorville, was arrested for reckless driving and harassing 911, officials said. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 5:07 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on the 15000 block of Golden Meadow Lane in Victorville referencing a suspicious vehicle.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Maywood
A man is dead after at least one deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot him early Thursday morning. The unidentified man was shot at about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, the LASD said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at...
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Comments / 0