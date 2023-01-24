RIALTO, Calif. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of torturing a 12-year-old boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old. According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department posted on Wednesday, Jan. 25, police learned of the alleged physical and emotional abuse of the 12-year-old victim, and an investigation was launched. As a result, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Lenora Harrell were reportedly arrested.

