Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition
ZACHARY - A crash left at least four people injured on US-61 early Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition. One car appeared to be...
wbrz.com
Male victim found shot at gas station on Hooper Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A shooting victim was taken to a hospital after authorities found him at a gas station on Hooper Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Authorities then found the male victim in a vehicle just 0.3...
WDSU
Highway 51 in Amite shut down after sheriff's vehicle maintenance station catches fire
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle maintenance shop caught fire Wednesday afternoon. According to the sheriff, Highway 51 in Amite is shut down. All northbound traffic is being diverted to Storey Road and South Laurel Street. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
wbrz.com
Confirmed tornado tore through mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Tuesday night, sent 3 to hospital
VENTRESS - Experts say a tornado briefly touched down in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday night, hurting three people as it tossed multiple mobile homes that were in its path. Mobile homes in the False River Park neighborhood were flipped over and people's belongings were strewn across lawns. An abandoned mobile...
wbrz.com
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire....
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Video shows Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar before deadly wreck; Reggie's releases new statement
BATON ROUGE - Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving a bar shortly before detectives say she was raped and then fatally struck by a car. Sources say the surveillance video, taken outside Reggie's bar at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 15, shows Brooks and the...
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
theadvocate.com
Release of toxic chemicals at Honeywell in Geismar prompts highway closures, shelter order
The Honeywell complex near the Ascension/Iberville Parish line had an apparent explosion and leak of toxic hydrogen fluoride and chlorine Monday night but local law enforcement lifted highway closures after the all-clear was given about an hour later, authorities said. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said an explosion or loud bang...
Pointe Coupee woman describes her mobile home collapsing during Tuesday’s severe storms
VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Several people in Pointe Coupee Parish spent the day cleaning up and surveying damage after severe weather Tuesday, Jan. 24. Multiple mobile homes were overturned and demolished. The National Weather Service is assessing the possibility of a tornado that hit Ventress, which is right under New Roads.
wbrz.com
Shop served hot lunches after tornado ripped through New Roads, knocking out power for many
NEW ROADS - All day Thursday, people waited for their power to be restored after a Tuesday night. Businesses were forced to have their doors shut for the last 48 hours — except for one small shop. Outside Juneau's Cajun Meats, a generator hummed as workers cooked over gas...
wbrz.com
Tigerland bar loses license, under scrutiny after LSU student died following night of underage drinking
BATON ROUGE - State regulators are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar where a 19-year-old LSU student was reportedly drinking just hours before investigators say she was sexually assaulted and then fatally struck by a car. The move comes less than 24 hours after WBRZ first reported that...
wbrz.com
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
wbrz.com
Inmate's death under investigation at Angola prison
ANGOLA - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Penitentiary in Angola. WBRZ learned Friday that the West Feliciana Coroner's Office is in the "early stages" of investigating the death, which involved someone being held at the Louisiana prison. No other details on the inmate's identity...
wbrz.com
Chemical company says there was no risk to Ascension Parish community amid explosion
CARVILLE- There are still more questions than answers after an explosion at a chemical plant Monday night. People living near Honeywell Manufacturing plant say they were scared. "I was woke up by a BOOM. Me and my husband ran out thinking our car had exploded," Patricia Arnold said. "It shook...
klax-tv.com
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate
BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
wbrz.com
Fire at family home late Wednesday night ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a home on fire Wednesday night that was later ruled to be arson. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home on Ford Street to see fire coming from the front and side windows of the building shortly after 10 p.m.. The fire department worked to protect the neighboring homes while searching for any possible residents inside, but the home was found to be empty at the time of the fire.
Comments / 0