Carville, LA

wbrz.com

One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate's death under investigation at Angola prison

ANGOLA - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Penitentiary in Angola. WBRZ learned Friday that the West Feliciana Coroner's Office is in the "early stages" of investigating the death, which involved someone being held at the Louisiana prison. No other details on the inmate's identity...
ANGOLA, LA
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate

BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fire at family home late Wednesday night ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a home on fire Wednesday night that was later ruled to be arson. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home on Ford Street to see fire coming from the front and side windows of the building shortly after 10 p.m.. The fire department worked to protect the neighboring homes while searching for any possible residents inside, but the home was found to be empty at the time of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA

