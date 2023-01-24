Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Basketball: The Open Division is opening up opportunities for teams like Tucson
Tucson improved to 10-6 in power-ranking games after beating Marana 53-21 Thursday night at home. The Badgers started the night ranked No. 20 in the 6A Conference which means the team is currently battling for a home game in the Conference Play-In Tournament slated for Thursday, Feb. 9…. Named one...
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona gets ‘gritty’ win in the Palouse
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said he was “happy” with the result of Thursday night’s win vs. Washington State. Both can be true simultaneously. Arizona survived the first of two big games in the great northwest as it beat the Cougars 63-58 to avenge its loss to WSU earlier this month. UA has now won 11 consecutive games vs. WSU in Pullman, Washington.
allsportstucson.com
NJCAA again selects Tucson as host site of DII women’s & men’s national soccer tournaments
Information provided by the Pima media-relations department contributed to this report:. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Tucson and Pima Community College will be the hosts of the Division II men’s and women’s national soccer tournaments for the second straight year. The tournaments will be...
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
realestatedaily-news.com
First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
Sahuaro High School underwent 'secure protocol'
The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Fine art festival gathers artists in enchanting outdoor setting
There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival
At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
azbigmedia.com
Whole Foods-anchored River Center in Tucson sells for $31.1M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $31.1 million sale of River Center, a 107,508-square-foot, Whole Foods-anchored, neighborhood retail center located in Tucson, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, First Washington Realty, and a private investor acquired the asset. The Class A property is 100-percent-leased to a tenant...
Man hit by train near Houghton Road
The Tucson Police Department is on the scene after a man got run over by a train. It occurred near South Houghton Road north of I-10 on Thursday evening.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
Two Tucson restaurants land in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Eat'
Two Tucson restaurants are seeing the spotlight in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list, taking the #8 and #26 spots.
