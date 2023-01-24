ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9

Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona gets ‘gritty’ win in the Palouse

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said he was “happy” with the result of Thursday night’s win vs. Washington State. Both can be true simultaneously. Arizona survived the first of two big games in the great northwest as it beat the Cougars 63-58 to avenge its loss to WSU earlier this month. UA has now won 11 consecutive games vs. WSU in Pullman, Washington.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Fine art festival gathers artists in enchanting outdoor setting

There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival

At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼

It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Whole Foods-anchored River Center in Tucson sells for $31.1M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $31.1 million sale of River Center, a 107,508-square-foot, Whole Foods-anchored, neighborhood retail center located in Tucson, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, First Washington Realty, and a private investor acquired the asset. The Class A property is 100-percent-leased to a tenant...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
