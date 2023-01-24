Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, SOUTH DAKOTA 72
Percentages: FG .468, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kamateros 2-2, Perrott-Hunt 2-6, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 0-1, Kutcher 0-1, Burchill 0-2, Plitzuweit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 4 (Plitzuweit 2, Burchill, Hayes). Steals: 4 (Burchill 2, Archambault, Bruns). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50
Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104
Percentages: FG .377, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (K.Johnson 3-6, Bates-Diop 1-2, Branham 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Sochan 1-4, Richardson 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2, T.Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, S.Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Sochan 3, Collins 2, Richardson 2, K.Johnson, McDermott,...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 78, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .424, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 3-11, McKnight 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, Akot 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp 3). Turnovers: 17 (Akot 3, Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Rawls 3, Allen 2, Marshall 2, Lander). Steals: 7 (McKnight...
Bakersfield Californian
BELLARMINE 72, EASTERN KENTUCKY 71
Percentages: FG .407, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Moreno 4-9, Robb 2-4, T.Comer 2-7, Blanton 1-2, Walker 1-5, Ukomadu 0-1, Buttry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cozart, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 5 (Walker 2, Blanton, Cozart, Robb). Steals: 6 (Moreno 2, Robb 2, Buttry, T.Comer). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGE WASHINGTON 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 91, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Klaczek 4-10, Winborne 2-3, Greer 2-5, Bleechmore 1-1, Reynolds 1-7, Fleming 0-2, C.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Brown, Fleming, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 11 (C.Brown 3, Greer 3, Klaczek 3, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 4 (C.Brown,...
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 86, Boston College 65
MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Bakersfield Californian
MEMPHIS 99, SMU 84
Percentages: FG .366, FT .697. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Phelps 3-7, Wright 3-7, Smith 2-5, Nutall 1-5, Lanier 0-5, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton 2). Turnovers: 11 (Odigie 3, Phelps 3, Williamson 2, Lanier, Njie, Todorovic). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Lanier 2, Smith...
Bakersfield Californian
Golden State 122, Memphis 120
Percentages: FG .477, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Aldama 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Bane 2-7, Morant 2-7, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bane, Morant, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Roddy, Tillman, Williams). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55
Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
LIU 74, SACRED HEART 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Washington 3-6, Cook 2-2, Essahaty 0-1, Wood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Delancy). Turnovers: 16 (Wood 4, Delancy 3, Greene 3, Essahaty 2, Washington 2, J.Johnson, Ndiaye). Steals: 7 (J.Johnson 3, Wood 2, Essahaty, Greene). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 67
Percentages: FG .435, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Lawrence 3-7, King 2-4, Lenard 2-6, Millin 1-1, Bufford 1-2, Porter 1-2, Weston 1-3, Coleman-Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lenard 2). Turnovers: 15 (Dishman 3, Millin 3, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, Porter 2, Weston 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
FORDHAM 79, ST. BONAVENTURE 68
Percentages: FG .434, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Richardson 4-5, Moore 1-1, Gray 1-3, Rose 1-3, Kelly 1-4, Tsimbila 0-1, Charlton 0-3, Quisenberry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Moore 2, Quisenberry 2, Tsimbila 2, Charlton, Richardson). Steals: 7 (Charlton...
Streaky Knicks visit Brooklyn on a positive note
The New York Knicks earned what can be considered their best win of the season on Thursday, while the Brooklyn
Bakersfield Californian
SAN DIEGO STATE 85, UTAH STATE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Funk 4-9, Bairstow 3-6, Ashworth 2-7, Shulga 2-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorius 2, Akin). Turnovers: 10 (Bairstow 3, Dorius 3, Ashworth 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock). Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin 2). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
N.J.I.T. 69, UMBC 65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Picarelli 2-7, Doles 1-2, Beaudion 1-3, Boonyasith 1-3, Docks 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Brown 0-2, Lawrence 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Doles 3, Beaudion). Turnovers: 9 (Lawrence 3, Boonyasith 2, Beaudion, Fagan, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 7 (Beaudion...
Bakersfield Californian
Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57
WAKE FOREST (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.512, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Spear 4-7, Williams 3-6, Andrews 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-1) Turnovers: 18 (Harrison 5, Spear 3, Scruggs 3, Hinds 2, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Becker 1, Andrews 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Spear 3, Hinds 2, Scruggs 1)
Bakersfield Californian
Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley...
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
Comments / 0