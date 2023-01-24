ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 87, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 82

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .525, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Hargis 2-5, Ruggery 2-6, Giles 1-2, Sanon 1-2, Land 1-4, Gregory 0-3, McCabe 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cohen 3, Gregory, McCabe). Turnovers: 17 (Cohen 5, Giles 3, Sanon 3, Hargis 2, Gregory,...
NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 67

Percentages: FG .435, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Lawrence 3-7, King 2-4, Lenard 2-6, Millin 1-1, Bufford 1-2, Porter 1-2, Weston 1-3, Coleman-Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lenard 2). Turnovers: 15 (Dishman 3, Millin 3, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, Porter 2, Weston 2,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
MEMPHIS 99, SMU 84

Percentages: FG .366, FT .697. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Phelps 3-7, Wright 3-7, Smith 2-5, Nutall 1-5, Lanier 0-5, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton 2). Turnovers: 11 (Odigie 3, Phelps 3, Williamson 2, Lanier, Njie, Todorovic). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Lanier 2, Smith...
MEMPHIS, TN
MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61

Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
EAST LANSING, MI
N.J.I.T. 69, UMBC 65

Percentages: FG .444, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Picarelli 2-7, Doles 1-2, Beaudion 1-3, Boonyasith 1-3, Docks 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Brown 0-2, Lawrence 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Doles 3, Beaudion). Turnovers: 9 (Lawrence 3, Boonyasith 2, Beaudion, Fagan, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 7 (Beaudion...
GEORGE WASHINGTON 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 91, OT

Percentages: FG .468, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Klaczek 4-10, Winborne 2-3, Greer 2-5, Bleechmore 1-1, Reynolds 1-7, Fleming 0-2, C.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Brown, Fleming, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 11 (C.Brown 3, Greer 3, Klaczek 3, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 4 (C.Brown,...
LAKEWOOD, CA
FORDHAM 79, ST. BONAVENTURE 68

Percentages: FG .434, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Richardson 4-5, Moore 1-1, Gray 1-3, Rose 1-3, Kelly 1-4, Tsimbila 0-1, Charlton 0-3, Quisenberry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Moore 2, Quisenberry 2, Tsimbila 2, Charlton, Richardson). Steals: 7 (Charlton...
VENTURA, CA
NO. 6 ARIZONA 63, WASHINGTON STATE 58

Percentages: FG .448, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kriisa 5-10, Boswell 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Ramey). Turnovers: 15 (Kriisa 4, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Larsson 2). Steals: 9 (Boswell...
PULLMAN, WA
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 78, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .424, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 3-11, McKnight 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, Akot 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp 3). Turnovers: 17 (Akot 3, Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Rawls 3, Allen 2, Marshall 2, Lander). Steals: 7 (McKnight...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SAN DIEGO STATE 85, UTAH STATE 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Funk 4-9, Bairstow 3-6, Ashworth 2-7, Shulga 2-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorius 2, Akin). Turnovers: 10 (Bairstow 3, Dorius 3, Ashworth 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock). Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin 2). Technical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
BELLARMINE 72, EASTERN KENTUCKY 71

Percentages: FG .407, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Moreno 4-9, Robb 2-4, T.Comer 2-7, Blanton 1-2, Walker 1-5, Ukomadu 0-1, Buttry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cozart, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 5 (Walker 2, Blanton, Cozart, Robb). Steals: 6 (Moreno 2, Robb 2, Buttry, T.Comer). Technical...
RICHMOND, KY
WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, SOUTH DAKOTA 72

Percentages: FG .468, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kamateros 2-2, Perrott-Hunt 2-6, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 0-1, Kutcher 0-1, Burchill 0-2, Plitzuweit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 4 (Plitzuweit 2, Burchill, Hayes). Steals: 4 (Burchill 2, Archambault, Bruns). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOFFORD 85, CHATTANOOGA 80

Percentages: FG .468, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (McCorkle 5-6, Paveletzke 3-6, Sivills 2-4, Mack 2-7, Tice 1-1, Silas 0-1, Tripp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Silas 2, Sivills 2, Jones, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke, Tice, Tripp). Steals: 9 (Mack 3,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104

Percentages: FG .377, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (K.Johnson 3-6, Bates-Diop 1-2, Branham 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Sochan 1-4, Richardson 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2, T.Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, S.Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Sochan 3, Collins 2, Richardson 2, K.Johnson, McDermott,...
LIU 74, SACRED HEART 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Washington 3-6, Cook 2-2, Essahaty 0-1, Wood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Delancy). Turnovers: 16 (Wood 4, Delancy 3, Greene 3, Essahaty 2, Washington 2, J.Johnson, Ndiaye). Steals: 7 (J.Johnson 3, Wood 2, Essahaty, Greene). Technical...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55

Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Miami 86, Boston College 65

MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57

WAKE FOREST (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.512, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Spear 4-7, Williams 3-6, Andrews 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-1) Turnovers: 18 (Harrison 5, Spear 3, Scruggs 3, Hinds 2, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Becker 1, Andrews 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Spear 3, Hinds 2, Scruggs 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44

UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
CORVALLIS, OR
Golden State 122, Memphis 120

Percentages: FG .477, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Aldama 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Bane 2-7, Morant 2-7, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bane, Morant, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Roddy, Tillman, Williams). Steals: 10...

