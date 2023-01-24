ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night

Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook

When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper for 2023

If you are single and ready to mingle, right here in Casper, it is time to have some fun to begin 2023. The monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back and in full swing. This month's event will take place at a new location, The Fort Saloon N' Eatery, which will be the new permanent location for future events as well. Tonight's event (Friday, January 20th, 2023), will begin at 7:00 pm.
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?

Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale

Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
CASPER, WY
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter

A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
GLENROCK, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
