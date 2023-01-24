Read full article on original website
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change
Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night
Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper for 2023
If you are single and ready to mingle, right here in Casper, it is time to have some fun to begin 2023. The monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back and in full swing. This month's event will take place at a new location, The Fort Saloon N' Eatery, which will be the new permanent location for future events as well. Tonight's event (Friday, January 20th, 2023), will begin at 7:00 pm.
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale
Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour
One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request
The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
‘Glazed & Confuzed’ Will Be Opening This Friday in Casper
It has been just over a month since Craves permanently closed its doors, but now a new restaurant will be taking its place. Glazed & Confuzed, which specializes in donuts, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more, will be opening up for the very first time on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Avoid Area: Crash at Casper Mountain Road & Wyoming Boulevard
Motorists should avoid the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard where emergency crews are responding to a collision Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the crash caused injuries. Be safe and be patient with the first responders.
