ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104

Percentages: FG .377, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (K.Johnson 3-6, Bates-Diop 1-2, Branham 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Sochan 1-4, Richardson 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2, T.Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, S.Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Sochan 3, Collins 2, Richardson 2, K.Johnson, McDermott,...
Bakersfield Californian

Golden State 122, Memphis 120

Percentages: FG .477, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Aldama 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Bane 2-7, Morant 2-7, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bane, Morant, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Roddy, Tillman, Williams). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 86, Boston College 65

MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 99, SMU 84

SMU (7-14) Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50

Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 6 ARIZONA 63, WASHINGTON STATE 58

Percentages: FG .448, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kriisa 5-10, Boswell 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Ramey). Turnovers: 15 (Kriisa 4, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Larsson 2). Steals: 9 (Boswell...
PULLMAN, WA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 15 North Carolina 72, Pittsburgh 57

NORTH CAROLINA (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kelly 3-6, Todd-Williams 3-9, Ustby 1-2, Paris 1-4, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams 1, Kelly 1, Ustby 1, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 16 (Ustby 4, Kelly 3, Todd-Williams 3, Key 2, Adams 1, Poole 1, Paris 1, Zelaya...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55

Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Wednesday's Scores

Chicago (Clark) 88, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 41. Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 102, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 38. Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 74, Evanston Roycemore 24. Chicago (Jones) 71, Chicago (Comer) 56. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 31. Chicago Christian 63, Shepard 55. Dakota 52, Orangeville 37.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy