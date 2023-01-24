ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Tech reeling heading into matchup with Duke

Duke will look to defeat host Georgia Tech for the 16th time in the past 17 meetings when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Atlanta. The Blue Devils' lone loss to the Yellow Jackets during that span dating to February 2010 came in overtime last year.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

NC State aims to add to Wake Forest's recent woes

As the faces have changed, so has the outlook for both North Carolina State and Wake Forest, who have fashioned recent transformations thanks to the transfer portal. When the teams meet Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C., the newest players to the in-state rivalry could provide huge impacts.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy