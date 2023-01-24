Read full article on original website
Rhode Island struggles with poor transportation infrastructure, ranking last in nation
PROVIDENCE, RI. - Residents of Rhode Island are all too familiar with the crumbling state of the state's transportation infrastructure. From potholes in roads to bridges in need of repair, it is clear that the investments made by Rhode Island transportation officials have not prioritized proper maintenance.
‘People over profit’: RI lawmaker looks to limit self-checkout lanes
The legislation would also require stores to give shoppers a 10% discount, but only if they buy 10 or more items and use self-checkout.
Environmentalists ask McKee to support bottle bill
Nine environmental groups are urging the governor to support a so-called "bottle bill" aimed at reducing litter statewide.
McKee: Eligible first-time homebuyers can receive $17,500 in assistance
Gov. Dan McKee is looking to help first-time homebuyers break into the state's competitive housing market.
Rhode Island ranked number 2, most at risk for identity theft
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The National Council on Identity Theft Protection released a study that ranked the Ocean State with the second highest risk of identity theft. The council ranked all 50 states on their number of reported identity thefts and frauds over the last three years to determine the most at-risk.
Hiking Hunks release calendar to benefit land conservation
BURRILLVILLE – A Providence man’s passion for Rhode Island land trust and conservation trails has turned into the first ever “Hiking Hunks” calendar to promote the state’s trails and support the Burrillville Land Trust. Andrew Grover hikes often, but in 2020, he began inviting his...
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Homeless in RI: Update – Deaths, Point-in-Time count, Mobile Van, $30Million for ’24 shelters…
The national – and Rhode Island – attempt to count those living unhoused begins tomorrow. Volunteers organized by the RI Coalition to End Homelessness will lead the effort with volunteers and other organizations to span out and count men, women, and children, if any, on the streets. In December the Coalition was raising funds to support the Coalition efforts, part of which was to go to buy gift cards to pay those they are counting for their cooperation.
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
Carolyn Rafaelian’s Newco — Metal Alchemist — Launches “Galentine’s Day” Line
Valentine's Day is fast approaching -- and leading Rhode Island jeweler Carolyn Rafaelian has a way to celebrate the powerful women in your life. As GoLocal was first to report in 2020, Rafaelian, arguably the most successful woman in Rhode Island business history, launched her newest endeavor, Metal Alchemist. "With...
Providence welcomes Coadjutor Bishop Richard Henning, bishop in waiting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island welcomed Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning to the diocese during a reception mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Henning will take over for Bishop Thomas Tobin after he retires this spring. Tobin has served the diocese for 17 years...
New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
The Man Who’s the Connection Between Netflix Series “Bad Vegan” and RI’s Plant City
A top-ranked Netflix series and an expanding Rhode Island “plant-based” vegan empire have something in common. While Kenney is featured in the Netflix documentary series “Bad Vegan,” he was making headlines four years ago for bringing his plant-based restaurant concept to Rhode Island. As GoLocal was...
Popular TV Shows Set in Rhode Island: Your State on Screen
Rhode Island is a small state with a big personality, known for its charming coastal towns, delicious seafood, and unique culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state.
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
Girl gets results of DNA test on ‘Santa’-nibbled cookie
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.
Fishing show gearing up
The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
