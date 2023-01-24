ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Roundup: Crash victim identified, Santa Ana winds forecast

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irHoa_0kOuDb4J00

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash identified

An Oxnard man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday has been identified.

The county Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jesus Aguilar, 38. His death was caused by multiple injuries and was accidental, the agency said Monday.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. along Moorpark Road near the intersection with Tierra Rejada Road, just west of Highway 23. Aguilar was driving northbound on Moorpark Road in a Honda Accord when he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head on with the driver of a Jeep Cherokee headed southbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Jeep went down a nearby embankment while the Honda spun out and hit a Chevrolet Traverse that was also traveling southbound. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep suffered a broken leg, the CHP said. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, officers said.

Santa Ana winds predicted for area

Santa Ana winds are expected to blow into Ventura County from late Wednesday to Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Winds of 40 to 45 mph are forecast in the western part of the county and 50 mph in the eastern portion, meteorologist David Sweet said Monday. High surf is no longer an issue, he said.

Rain had been predicted for the weekend, but the forecast has changed to sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Big changes for Santa Paula

Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
SANTA PAULA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD issues update on missing person

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

‘Avoid the area’ alert issued by the city due to gas leak

The city of Santa Clarita issued an “avoid the area” alert Tuesday evening following a reported gas leak in Saugus. The alert also shared that delays and lane closures were to be expected. “At approximately 12:29 p.m. yesterday we were made aware of a gas leak via an...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

A Final Round Of Santa Ana Winds For Ventura County

Update--Santa Ana or northeast winds arrived in Ventura County on schedule Wednesday night and are continuing into Thursday morning. Gusts ranging up to 70 mph have been recorded in the local mountains. There have been reports of toppled trees and other debris in traffic lanes while high profile vehicles are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Crash sends her to hospital

A woman was hospitalized after her car was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Clinton Street and Westminster Avenue in southeast Garden Grove Wednesday morning. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the crash was reported at 10:33 a.m. Firefighter paramedics treated the woman and transported her to a trauma unit at a nearby hospital.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy