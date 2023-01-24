Roundup: Crash victim identified, Santa Ana winds forecast

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash identified

An Oxnard man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday has been identified.

The county Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jesus Aguilar, 38. His death was caused by multiple injuries and was accidental, the agency said Monday.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. along Moorpark Road near the intersection with Tierra Rejada Road, just west of Highway 23. Aguilar was driving northbound on Moorpark Road in a Honda Accord when he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head on with the driver of a Jeep Cherokee headed southbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Jeep went down a nearby embankment while the Honda spun out and hit a Chevrolet Traverse that was also traveling southbound. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep suffered a broken leg, the CHP said. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, officers said.

Santa Ana winds predicted for area

Santa Ana winds are expected to blow into Ventura County from late Wednesday to Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Winds of 40 to 45 mph are forecast in the western part of the county and 50 mph in the eastern portion, meteorologist David Sweet said Monday. High surf is no longer an issue, he said.

Rain had been predicted for the weekend, but the forecast has changed to sunny to partly cloudy skies.