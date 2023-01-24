ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies starters Ja Morant and Steven Adams out vs. the Sacramento Kings

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeIYO_0kOuDaBa00

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without two starters against the Sacramento Kings. Ja Morant and Steven Adams will not be available on Monday night.

Morant is dealing with left ankle soreness and Adams is out due to right knee soreness. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said both players got banged up late in the fourth quarter on separate plays against the Phoenix Suns.

This is the eighth game that Morant has missed this season. The Grizzlies (31-15) are 4-3 when Tyus Jones starts at point guard in place of Morant.

Adams is missing his fifth game. Memphis is 3-1 in his absence.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 against the Kings this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Commercial Appeal

Charles Barkley criticizes Shannon Sharpe for altercation with Memphis Grizzlies

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has weighed in on Shannon Sharpe's verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies Friday and he disagreed with Sharpe's conduct. "Reporters should never get into it with players. That's just my rule of thumb because we get paid to talk about these guys," Barkley said Wednesday during an interview on Sirius XM NBA radio, "And if you hate guys or don’t get along with guys, you’re going to be somewhat biased whether you believe it or not."
MEMPHIS, TN
Arizona Sports

Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, does not return in win

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
DALLAS, TX
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy