(through games of Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls to tightly-contested win against Northumberland Christian
Christian School of York (15-2) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a 31-28 victory over defending PIAA Class A Champion Northumberland Christian Thursday. The Defenders led 21-11 by the end of the third quarter and withstood a feverish comeback bid by Northumberland Christian to hold on for the win. Rylie...
Greenwood boys basketball bests Juniata, 65-31
The Greenwood boys basketball team team got 26 points from Tyler Sherman as it defeated Juniata Thursday night, 65-31. Bryce Rush was high man for Juniata with 12 points.
State College’s Finn Furmanek claims his first college offer
Finn Furmanek was one of the best players in the Mid-Penn last season. And now the State College senior has an opportunity to show for it. Furmanek told PennLive that Lehigh offered him a chance to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Pa. High School Sports Report podcast: Former Susquehanna Township catcher Kyle Hollingsworth recounts own cardiac arrest following Damar Hamlin incident
With his wife’s family from Bradford, a mere 65 miles south of Highmark Stadium, 31-year-old Kyle Hollingsworth is locked in as a fan of the Buffalo Bills. And like so many millions watching Buffalo’s anticipated matchup at Cincinnati on Jan. 2, Hollingsworth was shocked at Damar Hamlin’s first quarter collapse and the vigorous scenes of medical personnel working to save his life.
Penn State’s potential 2023 breakouts: Is wideout Harrison Wallace III a starter in the fall?
Has any Penn State position changed more than wide receiver since the late stages of the 2022 regular season?. No. 1 wideout Parker Washington suffered a season-ending injury prior to the Nittany Lions’ blowout win at Rutgers. The third-year player later declared for the 2023 NFL draft.
