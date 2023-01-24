ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. High School Sports Report podcast: Former Susquehanna Township catcher Kyle Hollingsworth recounts own cardiac arrest following Damar Hamlin incident

With his wife’s family from Bradford, a mere 65 miles south of Highmark Stadium, 31-year-old Kyle Hollingsworth is locked in as a fan of the Buffalo Bills. And like so many millions watching Buffalo’s anticipated matchup at Cincinnati on Jan. 2, Hollingsworth was shocked at Damar Hamlin’s first quarter collapse and the vigorous scenes of medical personnel working to save his life.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Harrisburg, PA
