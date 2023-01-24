Your front seat to state politics, odds of a Snow Day: Your Tuesday briefing

Good morning, Small Wonder!

We have launched something new called The Press Room, a weekly roundup of the major stories and happenings of the 2023 Delaware legislative year.

You don’t need a press pass, a reporter’s notebook or even a pen, but we will be giving you a front-row seat.

Your host in The Press Room is Meredith Newman, a reporter with Delaware Online/The News Journal for more than five years.

Meredith began covering the Legislature last spring.

“The hope of this roundup is to give Delawareans digestible information about legislation and how policy could affect their everyday lives,’’ she explains. “I also hope to give some behind-the-scenes insights and analysis.’’

This format will evolve as the Legislative session goes on.

You can send story tips, feedback, ideas or good gossip to Meredith at at mnewman@delawareonline.com. And follow her on Twitter at @MereNewman.

This week’s roundup includes what you might have missed from the State of the State, the ongoing fight to legalize marijuana, a task force focusing on long-term care and why retirees are upset with a bill passed by the Senate.

A mea culpa ...

Yesterday's Daily Briefing contained a broken link to the Jehovah's Witness story. This link will work. Our apologies! And thanks to the kind reader who let us know.

Is winter flaking out on us?

Depending on where you live, you may have seen a few snowflakes on Monday afternoon.

But in terms of the white stuff, this winter has been a big bust.

Where's the snow?, we wanted to know. And we sent reporter Ben Mace after some answers.

A few key facts from his story:

Without more snow this winter, the "trace" so far in Wilmington would tie a record from 1997-98.

Some businesses that plow snow or sell shovels and salt have seen a drop in revenue.

Delaware could save money on plowing and labor costs if the lack of snow persists

Forecasters let us know if Delaware will see any snow this winter or if fall will meld right on into spring.

Curing Cabin Fever

What do you do to ward off the isolation that can come with darker days and colder weather?

Some people love hibernating through mid-winter, while others long to escape. Short of hopping on a plane for a Caribbean vacation, what do you do to shake off the winter doldrums?

Share your ideas with me by emailing tpaolino@gannett.com.

