Des Moines, IA

What we know about 18-year-old charged with murder in Des Moines nonprofit program shooting

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

A West Des Moines 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teenagers at the Starts Right Here mentorship program over an alleged gang dispute that also injured the program's founder and president.

Preston M. Walls was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation, according to a Des Moines Police Department news release.

Who is Preston Walls accused of shooting?

Walls is accused of killing Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, both of Des Moines, at the Starts Right Here program. Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department, told the Register that evidence shows all were students of the program.

William Holmes, the leader of the program who is also known as Will Keeps, remains hospitalized in serious condition after he also was shot.

The two other people who were taken into custody on Monday have been released and not charged, Parizek said in a news release Tuesday morning.

What happened in the Des Moines shooting?

According to the release, Walls walked into a common area of Starts Right Here, a mentorship program for at-risk youth, with a 9mm handgun that had an extended ammunition magazine with a maximum capacity of 31 rounds.

Holmes tried to escort Walls from the area, but Walls pulled away and allegedly began to shoot the two teenagers. Holmes, who was standing nearby, also was shot.

Police later stopped a vehicle that left the scene of the shooting, and Walls allegedly fled on foot before police found him a short time later and took him into custody without incident, the release said.

Criminal complaints filed Tuesday add further details, including that Walls allegedly chased down one of the teenage victims who tried to flee, and continued shooting at them after they'd already fallen. It's not clear how many shots Walls filed in total, but when police recovered his gun, it had only three rounds remaining, Parizek's news release said.

What caused the dispute?

Police allege that the incident originated from a dispute between opposing gangs. They did not provide further details.

The criminal complaints says Walls is "a known gang member affiliated with a local hybrid criminal street gang" and that the two teenage victims were members of an opposing gang.

Does Preston Walls have a criminal record?

According to court records, Walls has had prior encounters with police in which he was carrying a gun. He was on probation at the time of the shooting for two drug offenses. He also was on supervised relief on two cases filed in June for interfering with West Des Moines police and public intoxication, both involving firearms.

Court records show he was accepted into the state's Youthful Offender Program, a diversion program for criminal courts, on those charges about a month before the shooting.

The police department news release said Walls removed a GPS ankle monitor, part of his pretrial release condition from the June weapons charge, 16 minutes before Monday's shooting.

Staff writer William Morris contributed to this article.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_ .

Judi Stansberry
3d ago

I believe this tragedy is seen more and more in society. we can solicit the attention of schools, law enforcement, politicians, etc. But honestly, the violence , the desensitized attitude towards human life, begins in the home. we no longer have responsible, caring adults who are really interested in raising children, too many parents have subed their parental role out to electronics ( often violent video ganes) or neighborhood gangs. Raising healthy kids is no longer the priority. Greed has taken its place. Home where it really begins. and as a result of the deteriorating family commitment, we expect these outside entities to save us.

