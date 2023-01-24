ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Boys basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Eastside received the No. 1 seed for the 52nd Passaic County boys basketball tournament, while defending champion Paterson Charter is No. 2.

Clifton is No. 3, DePaul No. 4 and Passaic Tech No. 5 in a 19-team stepladder event that opens this week and concludes with the championship Feb. 18 at Wayne Valley.

Wayne Valley received the No. 6 spot, Kennedy No. 7 and Passaic No. 8 as voted on by coaches at the seeding meeting Monday night.

Eastside (12-2) is 4-0 this season against Passaic foes, with wins over Passaic Tech, Passaic, Clifton and Kennedy. Paterson Charter (12-2) is also 4-0 against county opponents, with wins over DePaul and Kennedy and two over Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czgZh_0kOuDWbY00

Paterson Charter won its first Passaic title last season following a 71-50 semifinal win over Eastside and 54-49 title win over Kennedy and went on to win its first NJSIAA Group 1 championship.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

Play-in games

Thursday, Jan. 26

(14) Passaic ASA 57, (19) Pompton Lakes 40

(15) Hawthorne Christian 76, (18) Paterson ASA 54

(17) West Milford 47, (16) Hawthorne 43

Preliminary round

Saturday, Jan. 28

(17) West Milford at (9) Wayne Hills, 1 p.m.

(13) Eastern Christian at (12) Lakeland, 10 a.m.

(14) Passaic ASA at (11) Passaic Valley, 11 a.m.

(15) Hawthorne Christian at (10) Manchester, 2:30 p.m.

Opening round

Saturday, Feb. 4

9/16/17 winner at (8) Passaic

12/13 winner at (5) Passaic Tech, Noon

11/14/19 winner at (6) Wayne Valley

10/15/18 winner at (7) Kennedy

Quarterfinals

By Saturday, Feb. 11

8/9/16/17 winner at (1) Eastside

5/12/13 winner at (4) DePaul

6/11/14/19 winner at (3) Clifton

7/10/15/18 winner at (2) Paterson Charter

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 16 at Kennedy

5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Wayne Valley

Noon

Seedings

1. Eastside

2. Paterson Charter

3. Clifton

4. DePaul

5. Passaic Tech

6. Wayne Valley

7. Kennedy

8. Passaic

9. Wayne Hills

10. Manchester

11. Passaic Valley

12. Lakeland

13. Eastern Christian

14. Passaic ASA

15. Hawthorne Christian

16. Hawthorne

17. West Milford

18. Paterson ASA

19. Pompton Lakes

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boys basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pingry edges North Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap

Trey Maultsby posted 23 points to help Pingry fend off a tough challenge from North Hunterdon in a 63-57 victory in Basking Ridge. Josh Woodford scored 17 points for Pingry (10-5), who jumped out to a 21-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. By the third quarter, North Hunterdon cut the lead down to four points, but Pingry maintained its lead throughout the fourth quarter.
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Paterson Eastside, 73-42

BAYONNE, NJ -- Mckenzie Neal collected 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Bayonne to a 73-42 girls basketball victory over Paterson Eastside on Thursday. Janaya Meyers finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Christine Centeno had 16 points, four rebounds and three 3-point baskets for the Bees (17-2), who outscored Paterson Eastside, 16-9, in the second quarter to take a 34-19 halftime lead. Giselle Davis totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne, and Ailanni Dasher passed for a team-high five assists. Nevaeh Banks led Paterson Eastside (12-5) with 18 points.  
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech

HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference.  Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series.   On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day,  Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support. 
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: West Essex Eliminates Belleville, 77-63, in Essex County Tournament

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Joe Ganton scored 24 points to lead West Essex to a 77-63 boys basketball victory over Belleville in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Corey Resnick connected for 19 points for the Knights (13-3), who outscored Belleville, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 47-31 lead. West Essex pumped in 14 3-pointers in the game. Gianluca Vescuso finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers for ninth-seeded West Essex, which will play eighth-seeded Irvington on the road in the next round on Saturday.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Wilkins’ double-double lifts Moorestown Friends over Burlington Twp.

Macey Wilkins scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Moorestown Friends to a 53-47 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Mikelle Smith scored a team-high of 17 points for Moorestown Friends (3-9), which trailed by six at halftime before outscoring Burlington Township 33-19 in the second half. Sophia Rutherford tallied 13 points, while Ava Blumberg contributed six points and seven rebounds in the win.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap

Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: DiMichele, Coltenback combine for 27 in win for Central Regional

Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback combined for more than half of Central Regional’s points as it defeated Brick Township 44-38, in Brick Township. DiMichele dropped 14 points while Coltenback finished with 13 in the win. Additionally, DiMichele leads Central Regional (11-6) in scoring this season with 179 points, and Coltenback is tied for second on the team with 126 points.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Calanni’s late goal lifts Roxbury past West Morris

Jake Calanni scored the go-ahead goal with 4:12 to go to lift Roxbury to a 2-1 win over West Morris at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. West Morris (6-6-3) led, 1-0 in the second period after a goal from Benjamin Barnhill on the power play. But Roxbury got a goal from Sean Hardy in the final 30 seconds of the period to send the two teams into the intermission tied up at one.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Highlands over Hackensack - Girls basketball recap

Lauren Flatt scored 12 points to lead Northern Highlands to a 50-35 victory over Hackensack in Allendale. Cate Weinberger added eight points forNorthern Highlands (14-3) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter which turned into a 16-point advantage by the second half.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy