Roundup: Utica girls basketball wins at Granville Christian

Ten players reached the scoring column for the Utica girls basketball team Monday in a 61-23 victory at Granville Christian.

Abby Dickson scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter to help Utica (7-10) break it open. Emily Meyers added seven points and Delaney Kerstetter and Riley Thompson six apiece.

Natalia Locke led the Lions (8-7) with eight points. Ella Rhoads added five.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GCA falls at home

A 19-8 edge in the third quarter was the difference as visiting Fisher Catholic beat Granville Christian 68-50.

Andrew Benvie buried four 3-pointers and totaled 18 points to lead the Lions (4-11). Zack Leija added 12 points, Bentley Johnson nine and Gabe Perez eight.

BOWLING

Heath sweeps

Payton Love's games of 224 and 197 led the Heath boys to a victory against Philo, 2,144-1,500.

Bryce Holmes added games of 205 and 201, Oliver Walton 193 and 179 and Josh Dover 160 for the Bulldogs.

Alexis Martin's games of 197 and 174 led the Heath girls to a victory against Philo, 1,717-1,350.

Summer Mohler added games of 165 and 157, Kirsten Cheek a 156 and Kat Boyd 151 for the Bulldogs.

INDOOR TRACK

Byers, Pound win events

A pair of Lakewood athletes took top honors Sunday during the Mid-January Invitational at Muskingum.

Ryan Byers won the boys 800 (2:05.18), and Addison Pound won the girls 1,600 (5:29.99).

Isaiah Mitchell added a runner-up finish in the 60 (7.31) and a fourth in the 200 (24.55) for the boys. Landry Driskel placed third in both the high jump (4-feet-8) and shot put (30-11.5) for the girls.

Patti sweeps

Colette Patti won the 60 (7.95) and 200 (26.60) for Northridge on Sunday during the Otterbein #3 HS Qualifier.

Stephanie Gilmore added a third-place finish in the 400 (1:05.57) for the Vikings.