Louisville, KY

Girls LIT results: North Bullitt senior Emily Thorpe sets tournament record with 53 points

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Emily Thorpe put on a 3-point show for the North Bullitt High School girls basketball team Monday night and set a single-game scoring record for the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament .

The senior guard hit 16 of 24 3-point attempts and scored a school-record 53 points as the host Eagles blitzed Shawnee 90-41 in a first-round game.

Thorpe broke the previous LIT record of 48 points, set by Southern’s Latoyia Hall in 2000.

According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s record book , Thorpe’s 16 3-pointers rank second for a single game in state history. Owensboro Catholic’s Becca Greenwell set the record of 17 3-pointers made against Whitesville Trinity on Jan. 14, 2013.

For the season, Thorpe has made 69 of 165 3-point tries (41.8%) and is averaging 10.7 points per game. North Bullitt leads the state in 3-pointers made (170) and 3-pointers attempted (525).

Kylie Downey added 14 points for North Bullitt (17-6), which will face Mercy (15-7) in a second-round game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Valley High School.

Tamiah Wadlington scored 14 points and Shakira Muhammad added 12 to lead Shawnee (13-5).

SHAWNEE            10       11        7         13 - 41

NORTH BULLITT   15       37       20       18 - 90

Shawnee (13-5) – Jalayah Madden 9, Savannah Bivens 6, Tamiah Wadlington 14, Shakira Muhammad 12.

North Bullitt (17-6) – Emily Thorpe 53, Brooke McKnight 1, Ashlee Blair 6, Kylie Downey 14, Emily James 9, Addy Soutar 4, Mahijah Fall 3.

Ballard 56, Pleasure Ridge Park 33

Trinity Armour scored 20 points and Samari Taylor and Arianna Rogers both added 14 as the Bruins (7-13) beat the host Panthers (9-10).

Trailing 13-11 after one quarter, Ballard outscored PRP 45-20 over the final three quarters.

Ballard will face top-seeded Sacred Heart (17-3) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round game at Valley.

Breanna Jones scored 13 points to lead PRP.

BALLARD       11        19        12       14 - 56

PRP                13        8          5         7 – 33

Ballard (7-13) – Samari Taylor 14, Arianna Rogers 14, Serena Lyons 3, Ella Koralia 5, Trinity Armour 20.

Pleasure Ridge Park (9-10) – Tateonah Crawford 5, Alyssa Fox 5, Breanna Jones 13, Jeannae Bolin 8, Jayme Burks 2.

Bullitt Central 58, Holy Cross 33

Haley Dillman hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead host Bullitt Central (16-6) over Holy Cross (8-13).

Emily Bible and Emma Lesher both added 10 points for Bullitt Central (16-6) which will face Manual (18-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a second-round game at Valley.

Savannah Shawver scored 15 points to lead Holy Cross.

HOLY CROSS               8        14       4        7 - 33

BULLITT CENTRAL       18      15       6        19 - 58

Holy Cross (8-13) – Savannah Shawver 15, Taylor Holland 3, Peyton Miller 4, Kenzie Trusty 4, Landyn Webb 4, Trinity Taylor 3.

Bullitt Central (16-6) – Emily Bible 10, Haley Dillman 16, Kylee Wheatley 6, Emma Lesher 10, Abrie Dillman 2, Nataleigh Tatum 2, Cami Bickett 3, Ava Bucci 9.

Butler 73, Presentation 17

Ramiya White scored 18 points and Kylie Floyd added 11 as the host Bearettes (4-9) routed the Toppers (3-17).

Butler outscored Presentation 22-0 in the first quarter and rolled the rest of the way.

Butler will face Central at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round game at Valley.

Alexis Knockwafel scored five points to lead the Toppers.

PRESENTATION 0          4         8         5 - 17

BUTLER               22       23       17       11 - 73

Presentation (3-17) – Alexis Knockwafel 5, Allison Norton 2, Ania Easton-Toogood 2, Aria Suggs 4, Hannah Salyer 2, Kasey Kirchner 2.

Butler (4-9) – Aniya Haskins 9, Emaree Gober 8, Makayla Alexander 7, Anieja Russell 8, Chelsea Turner 3, Kylie Floyd 11, Malia Patrick 9, Ramiya White 18.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

