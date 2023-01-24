Battle Creek fighter hopes to be a big hit in new TBS reality show 'Power Slap'

Growing up in Battle Creek, Carrese Archer was knocked down a lot in life. Now he is trying to get back up by knocking other people down. Or to be more precise, slapping people unconscious.

Archer, a 33-year-old who goes by 'Rese, is competing in the new sports reality show "Power Slap: Road to the Title", which airs on national TV on TBS on Wednesdays.

The show, created by Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White, centers around the relatively new sport of slap fighting, which somewhat simulates boxing, where open hand slaps are used instead of fists. As part of the show, Archer will compete in a series of matches over several weeks while living in the "Slap House" in Las Vegas. The show follows the fighters as they train for the sport and compete. The fighters are hoping to earn the right to challenge for the inaugural Power Slap Championship, which will be a pay-per-view event on March 11. Archer was not on the show's premiere episode last week, but will be on future episodes, possibly as early as this Wednesday in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Archer, who has been involved in boxing and mixed martial arts, is hoping the show can be an opportunity to put his troubled upbringing in Battle Creek in the past and possibly cross over to build a career in reality TV.

"Just trying to rewrite the narrative," Archer said. "Beginning of my life wasn't great. Was in the Calhoun County juvenile home when I was 12 and it went from there. But now, trying to make something happen for myself.

"Just trying to get my name out there. If power slapping gives me a platform to do that, maybe lead to more MMA fights, movies, or celebrity boxing, then I'm all for that. I feel like my stock is going up with this opportunity. I actually do have stock now, you know. People already talk to me differently."

Archer was born in Battle Creek and attended Ann J. Kellogg Elementary and later South Hill Academy. He now lives in the Atlanta area and was recruited to be part of the 'Power Slap: Road to the Title' reality show based on his MMA fighting career.

Archer, who goes by the nickname 'One Punch' in MMA, has just a 2-6 record as a pro and wasn't necessarily a high-profile attraction until a recent video went viral in which he had an altercation with MMA fighter Nate Diaz. Both Archer and Diaz were in attendance at the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight. In the video, Diaz was walking past a group of people and faked a punch at Archer, who flinched and spilled his beer dramatically in the process. The 'Two for Flinching' video spread quickly and made Archer a household name in some circles.

"I think that's why I got the show," Archer said. "He walked up on me and he is notorious for slapping people. I forgot I had a beer in my hand and I flinched. The video went everywhere."

Now that he is on the reality show, and involved in the sport, Archer is learning the techniques needed to excel. At 6-foot, 170 pounds, he is expected to compete in the welterweight division. Archer says the fights don't usually last too long. Two men, face to face, take a turn slapping each other with the other man with his hands at his sides. The rules say a coin toss decides who goes first. Each fighter can only use an open hand and must strike a blow above the jaw but below the top of the ear. There are three rounds and if nobody gets knocked out, the match goes to judges to render a decision based on points.

"The key to it is learning how to develop an efficient slap. There's still a learning curve there for me," Archer said. "I spent the last 10 years learning how to punch and wrestle. But in this, you have to keep your feet planted and have to learn how to generate kinetic energy into a slap.

"I have a high pain tolerance. I don't feel pain, I think that helps. The hard part isn't getting slapped. It is the slapping. If you don't do it right, if you don't knock him out when you get your chance, you have to be ready for what you just delivered. I put people to sleep, that's what I do. I have good punching power. But, if you don't put him away, there's a good chance you are going to put to sleep yourself the next time."

After the first week's episode, "Power Slap: Road to the Title" has become polarizing, ranging from being a new sensation among the UFC crowd to being criticized by many who see the sport as too violent.

White addressed those reactions in a recent social media post promoting the show:

"These are all the things we need to educate people on, just like we needed to educate people on mixed martial arts. But, in slap, they take 3-5 slaps per event. Fighters in boxing take 300-400 punches a fight. And guess what? You know what my answer to that is? If you don’t ... like it, don’t watch it. ... Nobody’s asking you to watch this. Oh, you’re disgusted by it? Watch 'The Voice',” White said.

Archer said he is excited to be representing Battle Creek in the new reality show. He says the sport of "Power Slap" is still a bit new to him, but that he's up for the challenge.

"People that know me, who remember me from Battle Creek from when I was growing up, I don't think they will be surprised at all to see me doing this on TV," Archer said. "They would say, 'This is right up his alley, this is what he is supposed to be doing.' I have been a competitor my whole life and this is just a new competition. I think I can compete in this sport. I say, let's make this happen.

"Maybe I can become the face of this, make some noise, earn some generational money. It's all possible for me. Just have to go for it."

