Abilene ISD bus window struck by air rifle shot; student hit by piece of glass

An Abilene ISD bus on a routine afternoon route Monday in the 200 block of Arnold Boulevard was struck by a pellet or BB, slightly injuring a student passenger who was hit by a piece of window glass.

The west Abilene incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Two juveniles in the area were questioned by police, a report by the Abilene Police Department stated.

The bus, which was carrying 25 students, stopped and its driver called police, according to a separate statement by the school district.

The student, who was sitting near the window that was struck, did not require transport to a hospital but was assisted by medical responders coming to the scene.

The other students were let off at the normal stop and joined by family.

Police believe an air rifle that shoots BBs (round projectiles) was fired.