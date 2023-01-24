Read full article on original website
Snow Friday morning followed by Arctic air
(WLUK) -- Be careful as you hit the road this morning as snow showers may result in hazardous travel conditions. The gusty winds of 35 mph will also blow the snow around. Otherwise look for cloudy skies today and a high near 32 degrees. Snow accumulation will be around an inch.
Snow showers will linger, causing slippery roads
We'll have snow showers Thursday with cloudy skies. Temps hold steady in the mid 20s. Then our Next WeatherMaker will bring more snow showers followed by arctic cold Friday. What does the snow look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Light snow is likely...
Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?
(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
Green Bay shipping season comes to a close amid loose ice coverage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite our mild winter weather lately, the Port of Green Bay will be closing for the season Wednesday. With the arrival of the Algocanada on Tuesday morning into the port, the end of this shipping season has arrived. The ice pack out on the bay isn't...
PHOTOS I Short-eared owl ventures through Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- This little owl clearly didn't get the message as it sat atop a "private land" sign in the Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton Thursday. But the trespassing owl seemed to enjoy its time in the fresh snow, even finding dinner in the grass. The owl is...
Rolling averages of COVID cases down, deaths up in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to decline, while deaths have gone in the other direction. The state Department of Health Services reported 580 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. That pushed the seven-day average down to 517, its lowest level since last April 6. Seven-day average test...
Wisconsin DNR urges snowmobile safety after series of fatalities
(WLUK) -- The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging snowmobilers to be safe as the state has already reported five fatalities in the month of January. The five snowmobile fatal crashes involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old. In addition, four of the five victims were men. These crashes are under investigation.
Lights on Green Bay bridges to remember hit-and-run victim
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating his wheelchair...
Outagamie Conservation Club fundraiser continues despite weather canceling races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Racing snowmobiles is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, but recent warm temperatures are putting the brakes on part of a popular snowmobile race and fundraiser. "I left home this morning. Now it's 31 or 32 degrees -- supposed to get up to 34. If...
Green Bay crews working to open ice rinks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay parks crews are getting its ice rinks ready. The city says it will focus on snow removal this week with hopes of flooding the sites of future ice rinks next week. Before you grab your ice skates, there are few things the public should...
HSGT: De Pere, Kaukauna and Bay Port record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, De Pere topped Bay Port 76-53 in a boys basketball game, while Kaukauna held off Neenah 67-60. In girls basketball, Bay Port beat De Pere 53-41. And in boys swimming, Bay Port defeated Sheboygan North to win another FRCC...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Green Bay fire department rescues 2 dogs during kitchen fire in Allouez home
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Two dogs are safe after an Allouez kitchen fire Wednesday night, thanks to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. GBMFD said it received a call around 8:15 p.m. about fire alarms going off in a home on Boyd Street. The department says crews arrived within five minutes...
Green Bay's airport expands service to meet passenger demand
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay's airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said airport director Marty...
Wisconsin COVID cases hold steady, deaths increase over the weekend
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while the seven-day average of deaths increased. The first Department of Health Services report of the week showed 587 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average was at 536, the same level as on Saturday and slightly above Sunday's 529.
Wild deer in Waupaca County tests positive for CWD
TOWN OF HARRISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County's deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It's the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Green Bay school fundraises for 3rd-grader with muscular dystrophy to better enjoy recess
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay elementary school are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. This is caused by alterations in a protein called dystrophin that is not able to keep muscle cells intact over time.
Number of Wisconsinites receiving updated COVID-19 booster shot continues to inch up
MADISON (WLUK) -- More than 1.12 million Wisconsin residents have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot this season. The state Department of Health Services' weekly report shows that is 19.2% of the state's population. The week of Jan. 15, 15,793 doses of all COVID-19 vaccines were administered. That was...
Surprise! Fond du Lac leading the Fox Valley Association
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A year after placing ninth in the Fox Valley Association, the Fond du Lac boys basketball team finds itself atop the league standings more than halfway through the season. Outside of the team, few could have predicted this, especially when you consider defending Division 1...
HSGT: Notre Dame, Hortonville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Notre Dame topped St. Mary's Springs 7-2 in boys hockey. Meanwhile, in boys basketball, Hortonville edged Oshkosh North 87-84 on a August Maurer three-pointer at the buzzer, and West De Pere beat Xavier 57-46 in girls basketball. Click the video...
