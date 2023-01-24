Former NFL quarterback and current radio host Boomer Esiason isn't a fan of the New York Jets possibly trading for Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. "I will go to the end of the earth to tell you that Lamar Jackson is not the player for this team, the way this team is currently constructed," Esiason said during Wednesday's edition of the WFAN "Boomer And Gio" program, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "No matter what anybody says, they don’t understand the dynamics of the wide receivers and the quarterbacks. That would be a major problem here."

