Baltimore, MD

sportszion.com

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room

While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
BALTIMORE, MD
102.5 The Bone

Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson to Falcons 'Just Feels Right', Says ESPN Analyst

Will the Atlanta Falcons finally escape their quarterback troubles this offseason?. The Falcons struggled in their first year without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2008. While Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder filled the void, there is room for improvement. And many believe disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be the answer, including ESPN's Chris Canty.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants QB prepared to make career switch

An NFL backup quarterback is prepared to make a career switch. Davis Webb is ready to make the switch from playing to going into coaching. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news via Twitter, saying that Webb is soliciting coaching offers. Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has... The post Giants QB prepared to make career switch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason: Lamar Jackson to the Jets makes 'absolutely no sense'

Former NFL quarterback and current radio host Boomer Esiason isn't a fan of the New York Jets possibly trading for Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. "I will go to the end of the earth to tell you that Lamar Jackson is not the player for this team, the way this team is currently constructed," Esiason said during Wednesday's edition of the WFAN "Boomer And Gio" program, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "No matter what anybody says, they don’t understand the dynamics of the wide receivers and the quarterbacks. That would be a major problem here."
BALTIMORE, MD
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is that Bengals QB Joe Burrow will reset the quarterback market on his next deal, which is currently paced by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at $50 million a year. ESPN’s Diana Russini says Bengals DC Lou Anarumo has had no teams reach...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens have high expectations for OLB David Ojabo moving forward

In his statements to the media at the his end-of-season press conference last week, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it clear that expectations for next season are particularly high for one player on the team’s defense in 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo. The rookie didn’t play much during his first year due to recovering from a torn achilles, but showed key flashes.
BALTIMORE, MD

