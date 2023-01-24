Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt.

Police said Childress dragged her ex-boyfriend with the car and then slammed the Accord into an embankment causing the victim to be thrown from the vehicle and hit his head on a curb.

Childress told officers she had been living with the victim until Friday night and took his car without permission.

Police said the victim suffered a brain bleed after fracturing his skull. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

Childress is charged with attempted second-degree murder and theft. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

