Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend.
Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt.
Police said Childress dragged her ex-boyfriend with the car and then slammed the Accord into an embankment causing the victim to be thrown from the vehicle and hit his head on a curb.
Police said Childress dragged her ex-boyfriend with the car and then slammed the Accord into an embankment causing the victim to be thrown from the vehicle and hit his head on a curb.
Police said the victim suffered a brain bleed after fracturing his skull. He is listed in extremely critical condition.
Childress is charged with attempted second-degree murder and theft. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.
