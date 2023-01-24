ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zDxz_0kOuCsZx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt.

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

Police said Childress dragged her ex-boyfriend with the car and then slammed the Accord into an embankment causing the victim to be thrown from the vehicle and hit his head on a curb.

Childress told officers she had been living with the victim until Friday night and took his car without permission.

Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

Police said the victim suffered a brain bleed after fracturing his skull. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

Childress is charged with attempted second-degree murder and theft. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 20

Toni Preyer
3d ago

why do they get to make bond our judicial system does not care about the safety of the law abiding citizens it's all about money with these in authority if theses crimes that are being committed hit their families I guarantee there would be no bond!!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD conducts review of specialized units in light of Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — With five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, an internal investigation continues by MPD. In light of Nichols’ death, Chief CJ Davis said MPD will conduct a review of all its specialized units, including the SCORPION unit, that the officers were a part of. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in Frayser, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheAtlantaVoice

All 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death, court records show

 (CNN) — All five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions in the arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month have been charged with his murder, according to Shelby County court records. Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, […] The post All 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death, court records show appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man steals $1,500 worth of comforters from Bed Bath & Beyond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis. According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road. Officers were told that an unknown male came […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols asked for justice for their son, and peace in their city, at a press conference in Memphis on Friday. Speakers included family members, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci and Van Turner, president of the Memphis branch NAACP. Crump noted that charges were brought up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy