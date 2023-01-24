ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Great Bend Rec: Winter Middle School Dance

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Winter Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 – 9 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.
KRUG: Thanks for the memories

As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
Newest featured neighborhood picks name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
Volunteers needed for Special Olympics tournament coming to Great Bend

The Storm is coming. And many other Special Olympics teams. For the first time, the West Regional basketball and cheerleading tournament is coming to Great Bend's Panther Activity Center on Feb. 25. The event will require approximately 85 volunteers, and Brent Kaiser, development and sports coordinator for Special Olympics Kansas, said that can be a very positive experience.
🎤Mental Health Awareness show

“Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Dr. Patrick Stang from the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend. Dr. Stang will be joined by Children's Case Managers Tyler and Teresa Faber, who will discuss the effects of media/social media/video game content on children. The show aired Jan. 23 2023.
Cop Shop (1/24)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/24) At 7:52 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & Main. At 8:02 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 624 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin. At 8:15 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NW 200 Road & NW 20 Avenue...
BERAN: 4-H Club Day

On Sunday, February 12, 4-H members across Barton County will gather to showcase their Communication Skills at 4-H Club Day!. Communication skills are necessary for everyone in every job. Our littlest 4-H members start out by presenting “Show and Share” with the goal of being able to look the judge in the eye and talk.
Barton Bowling Results

Returning to the lanes following a two-month layoff, the Barton Community College men's bowling team displayed a pair of fourth place finishes at the SWIBC V and SWIBC VI this past weekend in Texas. Competing in separate tournaments in the two-day span, the Cougars began the weekend with a fourth-place...
USD 428 school board luncheon agenda (1/26)

Thursday, Jan. 26 - 12 p.m. Principal Tim Friess and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Great Bend High School. 5. Approval of Personnel Report. 6. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 7. Adjournment.
Three Dog Night Coming to Salina

One of the most popular rock bands of the early 1970s is coming to Salina. Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, the band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles, and eleven top ten hits.
Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina

Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
