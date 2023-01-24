Read full article on original website
City of Great Bend vehicle involved in Friday accident
A City of Great Bend vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27 just after 9 a.m. One person was transported to The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus with unknown injuries. With a City of...
Great Bend Rec: Winter Middle School Dance
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Winter Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 – 9 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.
KRUG: Thanks for the memories
As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
🎙Cougar Pause: Shafer Gallery Associate Director Alyssa Bliven
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Associate Shafer Gallery Director Alyssa Bliven that aired Jan. 23, 2023. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Hoisington residents need to be looking for pool forms
If you are a Hoisington resident and you plan on using the public pool this summer, be on the lookout for the pool form that needs to be filled out and returned to city administration. Hoisington utility customers pay $3 per month throughout the year that gives them access to...
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
Volunteers needed for Special Olympics tournament coming to Great Bend
The Storm is coming. And many other Special Olympics teams. For the first time, the West Regional basketball and cheerleading tournament is coming to Great Bend's Panther Activity Center on Feb. 25. The event will require approximately 85 volunteers, and Brent Kaiser, development and sports coordinator for Special Olympics Kansas, said that can be a very positive experience.
Shirt pre-orders for "Pink Out" night supporting Camp Hope due February 1
In conjunction with its February 15 home basketball game, the Barton Community College Athletic Department will dedicate the "Pink Out Night" in support of Camp Hope. In a an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all proceeds going directly to the Camp Hope initiative.
🎤Mental Health Awareness show
“Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Dr. Patrick Stang from the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend. Dr. Stang will be joined by Children's Case Managers Tyler and Teresa Faber, who will discuss the effects of media/social media/video game content on children. The show aired Jan. 23 2023.
Cop Shop (1/24)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/24) At 7:52 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & Main. At 8:02 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 624 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin. At 8:15 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NW 200 Road & NW 20 Avenue...
BERAN: 4-H Club Day
On Sunday, February 12, 4-H members across Barton County will gather to showcase their Communication Skills at 4-H Club Day!. Communication skills are necessary for everyone in every job. Our littlest 4-H members start out by presenting “Show and Share” with the goal of being able to look the judge in the eye and talk.
Barton Bowling Results
Returning to the lanes following a two-month layoff, the Barton Community College men's bowling team displayed a pair of fourth place finishes at the SWIBC V and SWIBC VI this past weekend in Texas. Competing in separate tournaments in the two-day span, the Cougars began the weekend with a fourth-place...
Great Bend still discussing license plate readers to be installed
Last June, the Great Bend City Council had a discussion about a city-wide surveillance camera system and license plate readers for the Great Bend Police Department. In the end, the council decided the surveillance had value but wanted to prioritize other city projects. Earlier this month, Great Bend Network Administrator...
USD 428 school board luncheon agenda (1/26)
Thursday, Jan. 26 - 12 p.m. Principal Tim Friess and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Great Bend High School. 5. Approval of Personnel Report. 6. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 7. Adjournment.
Before & After: Claflin downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Barton CC studying impacts of FHSU’s affiliation with tech colleges
A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College was unanimously approved at last week’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting. The merger will require the two technical college presidents to report to the FHSU president, and the governing bodies of...
ksal.com
Three Dog Night Coming to Salina
One of the most popular rock bands of the early 1970s is coming to Salina. Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, the band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles, and eleven top ten hits.
Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina
Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
