One injured in Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area Monday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Winchester Road and Clarke Road at 7:41 p.m. The male victim was found in the 3500 block of Bishops Gate Drive.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

