WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland

BALTIMORE - Wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western Maryland west of the Blue Ridge to Garrett Co. where snow, sleet and eventually freezing rain will become an issue. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO