WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland

Major Trade Made In MLB
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safe
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!
foxbaltimore.com
Mild weekend before arctic air arrives late next week in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 a.m. January 27 — The last weekend of January is a mild one before arctic air arrives late next week in Baltimore. Friday is seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Plan on milder temperatures to start the...
Maryland Weather: Possible wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday
BALTIMORE - Wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western Maryland west of the Blue Ridge to Garrett Co. where snow, sleet and eventually freezing rain will become an issue. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect...
Experts from AAA Mid-Atlantic encourage drivers to prepare for the snow
This week, Marylanders saw a few flurries, currently, not much snow is expected to hit central Maryland, but AAA still wants drivers to be prepared.
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WJLA
Timeline: Parts of Maryland, Virginia could see snow, wintry mix Wednesday morning
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team at 7News is tracking a system that could bring snow and a wintry mix to the parts of Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday at the end of your morning commute. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for...
wmar2news
Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016
MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard. This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for...
wmar2news
Say it ain't SNOW...
A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
weaa.org
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Western Maryland
(Sterling, VA) -- Parts of Western Maryland are now under a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 this evening. The National Weather Service says Allegany County could see heavy mixed precipitation, including five to seven inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice. Winter weather advisories are...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning. Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated...
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
Gas prices continue to rise in Maryland. Here's why.
Gas prices are climbing and it's not expected to ease up anytime soon. According to AAA, gas in Maryland is averaging $3.54 a gallon.
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
foxbaltimore.com
Sports betting may be coming to 3 Baltimore-area restaurants
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission found three Baltimore-area restaurants qualified for sports betting licenses, according to a news release. The agency also approved two mobile sports betting applications. The restaurant applications were approved for Green Turtle restaurants in Towson and Canton, as well as...
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
