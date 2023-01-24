Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Say They Found Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash in East Hartford
East Hartford police said they have found the vehicle involved in the crash last week that killed a 70-year-old man and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. George Tette Quarshie, 70, was struck at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. Officers...
News 12
Video shows overturned vehicle on I-95 after crash
No one was injured in a crash on I-95 Friday morning that caused one vehicle to flip over. Police say a driver in the left lane crashed his vehicle into another driver whose car was suffering a tire problem in the center lane. The impact caused the second vehicle to...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington
A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
Crash With Injuries Reported In Woodbridge
A crash with injuries was reported on Routes 1 & 9 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred on the routes southbound north of Route 35 in Woodbridge at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane was closed delaying...
Man Caused Fatal Multi-Car Crash That Left Two Dead On I-84 In Farmington: Police
After more than a year, a Bloomfield man has been charged with causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in Farmington that left two people dead, police said. The collision happened on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, and involved four cars that were all traveling on I-84 in Farmington, according to state police.
Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer: Man Dead After Crash On I-84 In Tolland
Police are looking for witnesses after a man was pinned under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Connecticut and killed. The accident happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:20 p.m. just before Exit 69 on I-84 eastbound in Tolland, according to state police. According to authorities, a Mercedes sedan driven...
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Police Investigating After Passenger in SUV Shot at Victim: Police
A passenger in an SUV shot at a person in Hamden early Sunday morning and police are trying to determine who fired the shots and who was driving the vehicle. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of gunshots. The man...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested
A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
NBC Connecticut
Mass. Mother Charged With Killing Children Was Wallingford, Quinnipiac Grad
A Duxbury, Mass. mother that's been charged with killing her two young children earlier this week went to high school in Wallingford and graduated college in Hamden. NBC Connecticut has learned that Lindsay Clancy went to Lyman Hall High School and got her bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac University. An university...
Lanes reopen on Interstate 95 South in East Lyme after two crashes
Two crashes shut down a portion of Interstate 95 South in East Lyme Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead in Westbrook motel fire
A man was found in a fire at the Cabins Motel in Westbrook on Thursday morning.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Night Of Drinking Vodka, Fight Leads To Manslaughter Charge For Uncasville Woman
A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man she lived with who died after she allegedly pushed him into a doorway and he fell, hitting his head. New London County resident Diane Nobleza, age 56, of Uncasville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan....
East Hartford woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY — An East Hartford woman was killed when her sport-utility vehicle ran off Route 2 early Saturday, broke through a wire-rope guardrail, and went down an embankment in the median, state police said. Rosalee Boudreau, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported...
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
