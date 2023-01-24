ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Say They Found Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash in East Hartford

East Hartford police said they have found the vehicle involved in the crash last week that killed a 70-year-old man and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. George Tette Quarshie, 70, was struck at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. Officers...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Video shows overturned vehicle on I-95 after crash

No one was injured in a crash on I-95 Friday morning that caused one vehicle to flip over. Police say a driver in the left lane crashed his vehicle into another driver whose car was suffering a tire problem in the center lane. The impact caused the second vehicle to...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Woodbridge

A crash with injuries was reported on Routes 1 & 9 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred on the routes southbound north of Route 35 in Woodbridge at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane was closed delaying...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mass. Mother Charged With Killing Children Was Wallingford, Quinnipiac Grad

A Duxbury, Mass. mother that's been charged with killing her two young children earlier this week went to high school in Wallingford and graduated college in Hamden. NBC Connecticut has learned that Lindsay Clancy went to Lyman Hall High School and got her bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac University. An university...
DUXBURY, MA

