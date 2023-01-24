ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Melbourne man arrested for possessing guns, child sexual abuse material

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing several guns and for child sexual abuse material, according to the States Attorney’s office.

Nathan Joel Arledge, 29, was found in possession of two machine guns, an unregistered short-barrel rifle, three unregistered silencers and the child sexual abuse material, according to a news release.

Arledge was also ordered to forfeit an AR-10 style .308 caliber firearm, a 9mm Luger firearm utilizing a Polymer80 brand kit, Glock-type firearm parts, a FAB Defense pistol-to-rifle conversation kit, three firearm silencers and his cellphone which was used to commit the offenses, according to a news release.

Court documents state that officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that matched Arledge’s IP address.

Officers executed a search warrant at Arledge’s home where they found multiple weapons, tactical armor and counterfeit credentials for Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

A forensic examination of Arledge’s cellphone uncovered child sexual abuse material.

Arledge later admitted to officers that he had made the machine guns and silencers and downloaded the child sexual abuse material despite knowing all of those things were illegal.

Arledge pleaded guilty on Oct. 25.

