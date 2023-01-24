Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
WNDU
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
WNDU
All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
WNDU
Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart
The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
fox32chicago.com
Gary gives away Ring cameras to residents to combat crime
GARY, Ind. - Some Gary residents are being armed with new technology to keep them safe. On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince and the pastor of Flourish Church gave away 50 Ring camera systems. The giveaway was part of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone". The cameras will...
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested, drugs and guns found inside vehicle
A South Bend man was arrested after drugs and gun were found in his vehicle. It happened on Jan. 24, 2023, when 32-year-old James Allen of South Bend was taken into custody for several outstanding arrest warrants with nation-wide extradition. At around 2:30 p.m., Allen was found in the driver’s...
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
95.3 MNC
Three suspects in Benton Harbor man’s shooting death now in police custody
A 74-year-old man whose death was labeled “suspicious” by police was shot to death. That, from investigators with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. The body of Leon Johnson was found inside his home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 22.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
WNDU
Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested for several warrants, new drug charges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man who was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Police found James Allen, 32, around 2:30 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a red pickup truck that was parked behind a home in the 1700 block of Medora Street in South Bend. Allen was safely taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run crash involving West Michigan school bus: police
A 49-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a school bus — all while intoxicated, authorities said.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police asking for help in identifying individual in fraud investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in fraud cases in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684. You can also message the police department through Facebook Messenger.
Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
abc57.com
Traffic stop escalates to short pursuit, man charged with resisting police and marijuana possession
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind.- On Jan. 21, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyres Johnson Alexander for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. According to police, Alexander attempted to evade authorities by driving away in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 p.m. in the area...
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0