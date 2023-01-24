ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart

The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Gary gives away Ring cameras to residents to combat crime

GARY, Ind. - Some Gary residents are being armed with new technology to keep them safe. On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince and the pastor of Flourish Church gave away 50 Ring camera systems. The giveaway was part of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone". The cameras will...
GARY, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man arrested, drugs and guns found inside vehicle

A South Bend man was arrested after drugs and gun were found in his vehicle. It happened on Jan. 24, 2023, when 32-year-old James Allen of South Bend was taken into custody for several outstanding arrest warrants with nation-wide extradition. At around 2:30 p.m., Allen was found in the driver’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend man arrested for several warrants, new drug charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man who was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Police found James Allen, 32, around 2:30 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a red pickup truck that was parked behind a home in the 1700 block of Medora Street in South Bend. Allen was safely taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN

