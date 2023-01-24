Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Despite cold, wet weather, Krzyzewskiville returns ahead of Battle of the Blues rivalry game
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Wet, cold weather has tested devoted Duke fans as they camp to get their spot inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for the rivalry home game against UNC. Last year, the annual tradition had a longer camping timeframe for Coach K’s final season and brought snow and multiple freezing nights.
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
Raleigh chef, Durham bar get 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nods
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. Preeti Waas, of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, received a nod for Best Chef: Southeast Region while Durham’s Kingfisher is...
Rare comet visible from Raleigh starting Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event? Sky gazers in central North Carolina will have the opportunity to witness something that hasn’t been seen in 50,000 years starting on Thursday night. Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, discovered last March, will be visible to the...
Missing Middle housing might come to Chapel Hill, residents voice varying opinions
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The town of Chapel Hill may follow neighboring Raleigh in adding more dense development inside municipal (city or town) limits. A recent Chapel Hill housing report shows people pay a premium to live in Chapel Hill compared to neighboring communities. Still, town planners said...
New blood test more accurate in identifying knee osteoarthritis, Duke study finds
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. “It’s really a joint deterioration that occurs that leads to the loss of function of the joint, but it affects the whole joint,” said Dr. Virginia Kraus, Professor of Medicine at Duke University.
Raleigh community, Chick-fil-A rally to help brothers after parents death in house fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Latta was there as soon as he got the news. “My wife and I were at the scene. Several of my leaders and team members were there. It was traumatic,” said Latta. Monday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Castlebrook...
No signs of foul play in N.C. State student’s death, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State police announced Wednesday that preliminary results from the investigation into the death of a student over the weekend showed no signs of foul play and no signs of an intentional act. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood...
Puppies on a plane: A beagle family’s long journey to a Triangle rescue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six newborn puppies and their parents just made a long journey to a new life here in the Triangle. It took three car trips and a flight to get the family from a crowded shelter in western North Carolina to a foster home in Knightdale.
Johnston County man wins top Cash 5 prize
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man tried his luck and won the top Cash 5 prize. N.C. Education Lottery officials said Joseph Joye II won $100,000 in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash game. He got his winning ticket at Sandhu’s on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. After...
Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. Construction is expected to take two years to complete.
Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger was able to get through airport security with a firearm in their backpack Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The passenger surrendered the firearm to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and boarded a flight.
Video shows NC Auditor Beth Wood leaving site of Raleigh hit-and-run; attorney responds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since news broke that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash. According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m....
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 it spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair a vehicle assigned to state auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a wreck in December. The NCDOA said a 2021 black Toyota Camry was assigned to Wood...
Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
12,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Neuse River tributary in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — About 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were released Thursday due to pipeline material failure, Johnston County officials announced. The discharge near 1000 East Huntley Street spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River, the county said. The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of...
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
Complete I-540 project will close part of I-40 overnight for a few weeks
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned along Interstate 40 over the next few weeks as part of the Complete 540 project. Crews plan to demolish the old bridge that carried New Bethel Church Road over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. To do so safely, they plan to close portions of the interstate between exits 306 and 312.
