Blacksburg, VA

cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Raleigh chef, Durham bar get 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. Preeti Waas, of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, received a nod for Best Chef: Southeast Region while Durham’s Kingfisher is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Rare comet visible from Raleigh starting Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event? Sky gazers in central North Carolina will have the opportunity to witness something that hasn’t been seen in 50,000 years starting on Thursday night. Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, discovered last March, will be visible to the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

No signs of foul play in N.C. State student’s death, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State police announced Wednesday that preliminary results from the investigation into the death of a student over the weekend showed no signs of foul play and no signs of an intentional act. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man wins top Cash 5 prize

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man tried his luck and won the top Cash 5 prize. N.C. Education Lottery officials said Joseph Joye II won $100,000 in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash game. He got his winning ticket at Sandhu’s on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. After...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. Construction is expected to take two years to complete.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger was able to get through airport security with a firearm in their backpack Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The passenger surrendered the firearm to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and boarded a flight.
NASHVILLE, TN
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Complete I-540 project will close part of I-40 overnight for a few weeks

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned along Interstate 40 over the next few weeks as part of the Complete 540 project. Crews plan to demolish the old bridge that carried New Bethel Church Road over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. To do so safely, they plan to close portions of the interstate between exits 306 and 312.
GARNER, NC

