New York State

Shailene Woodley Admits Aftermath Of Aaron Rodgers Split Was 'S**tty': 'The Darkest, Hardest Time In My Life'

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Shailene Woodley had to fake it till she made it in the months after her and Aaron Rodgers ' broken engagement.

In a recent cover story interview, published Monday, January 23, the actress opened up about the difficulties she faced filming the TV adaptation of Three Women while dealing with an upsetting break up .

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s**tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," Woodley expressed of the overlap between her split from the NFL star in February 2022 and the conclusion of filming the TV portrayal of Lisa Taddeo's 2019 non-fiction novel in May 2022.

MORE THAN FRIENDS? ANSEL ELGORT & SHAILENE WOODLEY SPARK ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER ITALY REUNION

"I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character," The Fault in Our Stars actress explained, without specifically mentioning her and Rodgers' relationship demise.

"I’ve always loved getting older, but it’s almost like I feel an exhale," Woodley continued to reveal of her self-care journey in the months she spent mending her broken heart. "I’ve been waiting so long to experience not giving a f**k about what other people think about me and my life and the choices I make."

SHAILENE WOODLEY CRYPTICALLY HINTS AT WELL-BEING AFTER AARON RODGERS BREAK UP

"I’m so excited to continue letting go of so many of the things that controlled me in my twenties ," the 31-year-old, who first started dating Rodgers in early 2021, confessed. "To really experience the joy of life in a way that, when you’re younger, is more difficult to experience – because it’s controlled by the way you were raised instead of the identity that you create as your own person."

Although Woodley has now revealed the distraught emotions she faced in the aftermath of her and Rodgers parting ways, the exes have overall attempted to keep their romantic woes away from the public eyes.

As for the Green Bay Packers quarterback's feelings on the duo's breakup, the 39-year-old shocked fans when he shared how grateful he was for his ex-fiancée just one week after news of their split shocked fans and friends alike .

"Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” Rodgers wrote of his former flame. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

PORTER interviewed Woodley for a cover story story.

OK! Magazine

Amy Robach Flees NYC After Scandalous Flame T.J. Holmes Is Hit With More Affair Allegations

When the going gets tough, it seems Amy Robach opts to get out of town! The embattled GMA3 news reporter, 49, was seen arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday, January 24, to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly being "blindsided" by another one of boyfriend T.J Holmes' rumored affairs.Putting on a brave face, Robach smirked at the paparazzi greeting her at the airport while keeping her shades on. She dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat for her trip. With a blue suitcase in hand and her hair pulled back in a...
Us Weekly

Holly Madison Says She Wishes Kendra Wilkinson Was More ‘Open-Minded’ About Different Playboy Experiences: ‘It’s Unfortunate’

Two different experiences. Holly Madison reflected on the "unfortunate" rift between her and Kendra Wilkinson after their time at the Playboy mansion. "I wish she was more open-minded to the fact that not everybody had the same experience she did at the mansion. And I went through a lot of different things and had to […]
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
